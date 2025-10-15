© 2025 WGCU News
I-75 evening lane closures set near Collier County Exit 111

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT
Interstate 75 southbound at Exit 111.
File
/
WGCU
Interstate 75 southbound at Exit 111.

Road work on I-75 will require nighttime lane closures around Exit 111/Immokalee Road in Collier County from Oct. 20-23.

The closure schedule includes:

  • Monday, October 20: Southbound double left lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. At 3 a.m., the closure will switch over to a single right lane closure. This roadwork will end at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21.
  • Tuesday, October 21: Southbound single right lane closure beginning at 9 p.m. This lane closure will end at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 22.
  • Wednesday, October 22: Northbound double left lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. At 3 a.m., the closure will switch over to a single right lane closure. This roadwork will end at 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 23.
  • Thursday, October 23: Northbound single right lane closure beginning at 9 p.m. This lane closure will end at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, October 24.

This schedule is designed to ensure that I-75 reopens by the morning rush hour thereby reducing daytime impacts.

There is a possibility, due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, these plans may change.
Motorists are encouraged to check FL511.com for real-time traffic updates, and allow extra travel time.

