I-75 evening lane closures set near Collier County Exit 111

Road work on I-75 will require nighttime lane closures around Exit 111/Immokalee Road in Collier County from Oct. 20-23.

The closure schedule includes:

Monday, October 20 : Southbound double left lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. At 3 a.m., the closure will switch over to a single right lane closure. This roadwork will end at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21.



: Southbound double left lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. At 3 a.m., the closure will switch over to a single right lane closure. This roadwork will end at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21. Tuesday, October 21 : Southbound single right lane closure beginning at 9 p.m. This lane closure will end at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 22.



: Southbound single right lane closure beginning at 9 p.m. This lane closure will end at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 22. Wednesday, October 22 : Northbound double left lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. At 3 a.m., the closure will switch over to a single right lane closure. This roadwork will end at 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 23.



: Northbound double left lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. At 3 a.m., the closure will switch over to a single right lane closure. This roadwork will end at 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 23. Thursday, October 23: Northbound single right lane closure beginning at 9 p.m. This lane closure will end at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, October 24.

This schedule is designed to ensure that I-75 reopens by the morning rush hour thereby reducing daytime impacts.

There is a possibility, due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, these plans may change.

Motorists are encouraged to check FL511.com for real-time traffic updates, and allow extra travel time.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.