Fort Myers Beach offers public beach wheelchair use

Fort Myers Beach is offering use of a beach wheelchair to residents and visitors.

This specialized wheelchair is designed for use on sand, allowing individuals with mobility challenges to enjoy the beach more easily and comfortably.

The wheelchair is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested can contact our Public Works Department at (239) 765 – 0202 ext. 1502.

A valid photo ID is required; Town staff will take a quick photo of your ID at the time of loan.

