The artists who tried to sneak art on the moon

In 1969, acclaimed artist Bob Rauschenberg was brought on by NASA to develop art to commemorate the moon landing. However, even as artist-in-residence, Rauschenberg wasn’t content with his art that celebrates the exploration of space lying dormant on Earth.

So, a plan was concocted and with the help of contemporaries such as Andy Warhol and Frosty Myers, a coalition of artists combined with scientists who developed a plan: sneak a piece of art on Apollo 12 and place it on the moon!

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall shares this unbelievable story as part of our celebration into 100 Years of Bob Rauschenberg.

