Radio Schedule

WGCU ORIGINAL SHOWS (RADIO)
|Gulf Coast Life
|Monday through Thursday at 2 & 7pm
Gulf Coast Life is a locally produced talk show that strives to connect listeners to the people, places, and things that make Southwest Florida unique.
|Gulf Coast Life:
Arts Edition
|Thursday at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
For conversations with artists of all styles, tune in to the Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis. Listen in on Thursday at 2:00 pm & 7:00pm
|Gulf Coast Life:
Book Club
|The first and third Wednesday of the month at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
For intelligent, candid conversations with authors of all genres, tune in to the Gulf Coast Life Book Club with Cary Barbor.
|Three Song Stories
|Saturday and Sundays at 10:00 am
Three Song Stories is an exploration of the power music has to connect us to times, places, people and emotions from out lives.
|With The Wild Things
|Weekdays at 7:20 am
With the Wild Things is hosted by wildlife biologist Dr. Jerry Jackson and produced by the Whitaker Center in the College of Arts & Sciences at Florida Gulf Coast University. Funded by the Environmental Education Grant Program of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, With the Wild Things is a one-minute look at a particular environmental theme. Dr. Jackson takes you through your backyard, and Southwest Florida’s beaches, swamps and preserves to learn about “the wild things”.