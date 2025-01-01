© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Radio Schedule

Program times for WGCU NPR

WGCU-FM 90.1 | WMKO 91.7

Classical

WGCU ORIGINAL SHOWS (RADIO)

Gulf Coast LifeMonday through Thursday at 2 & 7pm

Gulf Coast Life is a locally produced talk show that strives to connect listeners to the people, places, and things that make Southwest Florida unique.

Read More

Gulf Coast Life:
Arts Edition 		Thursday at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

For conversations with artists of all styles, tune in to the Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis. Listen in on Thursday at 2:00 pm & 7:00pm

Read More

Gulf Coast Life:
Book Club		The first and third Wednesday of the month at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

For intelligent, candid conversations with authors of all genres, tune in to the Gulf Coast Life Book Club with Cary Barbor.
Read More

Three Song StoriesSaturday and Sundays at 10:00 am

Three Song Stories is an exploration of the power music has to connect us to times, places, people and emotions from out lives.
Read More

With The Wild ThingsWeekdays at 7:20 am

With the Wild Things is hosted by wildlife biologist Dr. Jerry Jackson and produced by the Whitaker Center in the College of Arts & Sciences at Florida Gulf Coast University. Funded by the Environmental Education Grant Program of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, With the Wild Things is a one-minute look at a particular environmental theme. Dr. Jackson takes you through your backyard, and Southwest Florida’s beaches, swamps and preserves to learn about “the wild things”.

Read More