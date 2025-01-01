About WGCU

WGCU Public Media is Southwest Florida’s source for PBS and NPR, and a member-supported service of Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU provides quality programming 24 hours a day and is a trusted storyteller, teacher, theater, library and traveling companion.

Serving all or part of 12 counties in south and Southwest Florida with five distinct digital TV channels, three radio services, and multiple digital media platforms, WGCU delivers national and international programming, as well as develops and produces award-winning relevant, informative and educational local content.

