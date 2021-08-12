© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Workers install a sign reading "Alligator Alcatraz" at the entrance to a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
/
AP
Top Story
Lawmakers 'only' to be given tour of 'Alligator Alcatraz' Saturday
News Service of Florida
Read More
Read More

Spotlight on WGCU Original Content

Southwest Florida In Focus News
Southwest Florida In Focus
Watch the latest episodes covering regional and national topics of interest.
Rising: Surviving the Surge
A gripping exploration of Hurricane Ian, the 2022 storm that forever changed Southwest Florida.
Mango: The King of Fruits | Untold Stories
Mango: The King of Fruits | Untold Stories
In the heart of Pine Island, Florida, mangoes reign supreme. Discover how mangoes thrive in Florida's climate.
Latest From NPR PBS News
Latest From NPR
PBS News

WGCU YouTube Channels
PBS TV Shows
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Today's top journalists discuss Washington's current political events and public affairs.
FRONTLINE
FRONTLINE is investigative journalism that questions, explains and changes our world.
NOVA
Explore scientific discoveries on television's most acclaimed science documentary series.
PBS News Hour
Top journalists deliver compelling original analysis of the hour's headlines.
Nature
Capturing the splendor of the natural world, from the African plains to the Antarctic ice.
Sanditon
The fan-favorite drama inspired by Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel.
Amanpour and Company
Amanpour and Company features conversations with leaders and decision makers.
POV
Independent filmmakers present unique stories and characters with a point of view.
Around the World in 80 Days
David Tennant stars in a new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel.
Radio Shows
Gulf Coast Life
A locally produced talk show that strives to connect listeners to the people, places, and things that make Southwest Florida unique.
With the Wild Things
Hosted by wildlife biologist Dr. Jerry Jackson. who explores Southwest Florida’s beaches, swamps and preserves
Three Song Stories
Three Song Stories is an exploration of the power music has to connect us to times, places, people, and emotions from our lives.
The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition
John Davis has been a full-time Reporter/Producer for WGCU since 2009. He is the local host for NPR’s Morning Edition and producer and host for WGCU’s radio talk program Gulf Coast Life! John came to WGCU as an intern in 2007, and is now reporting on a broad spectrum of topics of interest to Southwest Florida. Prior to joining WGCU, he worked at WDUQ-FM in Pittsburgh, PA covering local government and general assignments.John studied journalism at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Florida Gulf Coast University. His work has garnered awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania, the Radio Television Digital News Association, and a first place award and “Best in Show” from the Florida Associated Press for his investigative work in 2011. Send news pitches to wgcunews at wgcu.org
GCL Book Club
For intelligent, candid conversations with authors of all genres, tune in to the Gulf Coast Life Book Club with Cary Barbor.Listen in on the first Wednesdays of the month at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
All Things Considered on WGCU
Visit website