DOGE recently gained high-level access to a database that controls government payments and loans to farmers and ranchers across the U.S.
New data reveals FEMA missed major flood risks at Camp Mystic, where over two dozen died in the Texas flood. And, U.S. measles cases hit the highest level in over three decades.
Kerr County applied for federal grants to build a warning system to protect residents from flash floods. Under the Trump administration, that kind of funding is drying up.
Before-and-after images show how the Guadalupe River surged and devastated towns across Texas.
A South Korean court approved the new arrest of former President Yoon on charges related to his imposition of martial law in December. Yoon's lawyers had described the arrest request as excessive.
Ten people were killed while waiting for care at a clinic in the city of Deir al-Balah, according to an aid group that runs the clinic.
Rubio said he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed a "new and different approach" Thursday.
The Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon had directed that some deliveries be paused, U.S. officials said Wednesday.
Foreign tourists are trickling back to China after the country loosened its visa policy to unprecedented levels. Citizens from 74 countries can now enter China for up to 30 days without a visa, a big jump from previous regulations.
In a seven-minute video message broadcast on media close to the militants, Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, declared that the peace initiative had reached a stage that required practical steps.
Authorities on Wednesday confirmed a fourth death in Guatemala a day after dozens of earthquakes shook the country, leaving crumbled walls and roads blocked by landslides.
