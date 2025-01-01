© 2025 WGCU News
PBS Kids content for educators, parents and educational entertainment for students of all ages.
More Helpful Resources:
Benefits of Going Outside Together
Getting out into nature is a wonderful family activity. It incorporates physical activity, family bonding, and learning — not to mention, it’s really fun!
children-are-natural-scientists
Children are Natural Scientists!
Science and curiosity go hand-in-hand, because learning about the world and how it works starts with asking questions. When children ask “How?” and “Why?” — they are practicing science skills without even realizing it. LEARN MORE!
Fabulous Fathers Children’s Books for Father’s Day
Dads are great. They fix broken toys, sing silly songs, and open our eyes to the...
Carl the Collector
PBS Kids’ ‘Carl the Collector’ breaks new ground with first lead character on the autism spectrum
Help Your Child Be a Kind Friend
Teaching kids about friendship is a good place to start.
children-are-natural-scientists
Back-to-School Checklist
Help your child prepare for school by practicing skills such as getting ready in the morning, packing a backpack, and knowing transportation plans for getting to and from school each day.
Students at schools in Lee, Sarasota, Hendry, Glades, and DeSoto will have a chance to eat school breakfast and lunch at no cost thanks to their district's participating in the Community Eligibility Provision.
Back-to-School Transition Tips for Parents & Kids
Summer’s long and sunny days are coming to a close, and school is just around the corner!

Happy Birthday to all of our Birthday Club Kids!

WGCU BIRTHDAY CLUB
Your WGCU Kids Birthday Club Family Membership supports the children’s programming your family depends on every day on WGCU PBS. We all know that children don’t just watch television, they interact with it. Programs on WGCU PBS invite children to learn, think, grow and laugh with the stories, characters, music, and vocabulary that cannot be found on any other station.

June Birthday Club
Ellie Berry
Tessa Caron
Robert Goff
Connor Hansen
Harley Quinn Hedlund
Elias Joseph Matthews
Knox Newbauer
Sutton Romoser
Adeline Von Koenig
Patrick Wynn
Zayden Watts
