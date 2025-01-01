Your WGCU Kids Birthday Club Family Membership supports the children’s programming your family depends on every day on WGCU PBS. We all know that children don’t just watch television, they interact with it. Programs on WGCU PBS invite children to learn, think, grow and laugh with the stories, characters, music, and vocabulary that cannot be found on any other station.



June Birthday Club

Ellie Berry

Tessa Caron

Robert Goff

Connor Hansen

Harley Quinn Hedlund

Elias Joseph Matthews

Knox Newbauer

Sutton Romoser

Adeline Von Koenig

Patrick Wynn

Zayden Watts