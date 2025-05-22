© 2025 WGCU News
Benefits of Going Outside Together

Published May 22, 2025

Every parent has the ability to give their children wonderful experiences. It doesn’t have to be expensive, and it doesn’t have to involve a lot of planning. And there are many reasons why your kids will love it. You can keep it simple, and even local, by heading outdoors.

A fun, simple, and potentially local experience is to head outdoors! Getting out into nature is a wonderful family activity. It incorporates physical activity, family bonding, and learning — not to mention, it’s really fun! Here are four great ideas for getting outside together. LEARN MORE
Kids