Summer camp students to perform original musical 'Alice in Boogie Wonderland' at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

On July 12 and 13, students from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Stage of Discovery summer musical theater camp will perform “Alice in Boogie Wonderland,” an original musical written just for them by Jim Weaver, the Troupe’s Education Director and Artistic Associate.

In this enthralling two-act show, audiences will encounter characters from the classic children’s story and music that includes pop, disco, R&B and oldies. The cast includes 34 students 11 to 18.

Performances are Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Alice in Boogie Wonderland' will be performed in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Donnelly Theatre.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe offered its first Stage of Discovery camp in 2016.

The five-week pilot program was offered free of charge to 25 teen participants. Since then, scores of teens have had the opportunity to experience the joy of performing. Numerous Stage of Discovery alumni have gone on to courses of study in college focused on the performing arts. Many have achieved professional acting status, not only on WBTT’s own mainstage but on regional and Broadway stages.

“During my four years directing this amazing program, it has been joyous to watch the students grow in their creativity, confidence, and performance experience,” said Weaver. “They are truly wellsprings of artistry waiting to be tapped and freed to express what they have inside. Being a part of helping to unlock — and maybe fling open — that door, knowing it can last them a lifetime, is the ultimate thrill.”

This year’s camp began on June 9 under the direction of Weaver and WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. Daily sessions are led by WBTT staff and guest instructors from actors and choreographers to vocal coaches and other theater professionals. Over the course of the five-week camp, students have received instruction in dance, acting, singing, improvisation and creative writing, as well as master classes focused on projections and other behind-the-scenes functions.

"While WBTT is dedicated to producing the finest dramatic and musical theatre, my dream — my true calling and purpose for founding this organization — has always been to help young aspiring artists who may otherwise be overlooked to develop their talents and have the opportunity to achieve success,” said Jacobs. “Each year, it brings me so much joy to see the students, many of whom have no previous formal training, to discover, develop, and share the talents that were always inside of them, while providing them with a basic understanding of the art of theatre. I believe audiences of all ages will be astounded at how professional and polished the culminating show is!”

The camp has remained free to students since its inception ten years ago thanks to generous support from the community.

Tickets are $30/adults and $10/students (including ticket fees). They are available at westcoastblacktheatre.org.

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theater that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience; engages a broad base of patrons and audiences; supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists; and builds confidence in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org for more information.

