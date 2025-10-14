Sarasota Ballet opens 2025-26 season with three 'Intrinsic' ballets

Sarasota Ballet opens its 2025-2026 season with "Program 1 – Intrinsic." The repertoire includes three dances. The first is Dame Alicia Markova’s production of Fokine’s "Les Sylphides" — a romantic era ballet that paved the way for future choreographers to let music and movement drive the story. That’s followed by the world premiere of “The Lorenz Butterfly” by choreographer Jessica Lang and Will Tuckett’s “Changing Light,” created for the Sarasota Ballet in 2013.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet Performances are Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Choreographer Michel Fokine describes Fokine’s “Les Sylphides” as “the personification of a poetic vision.” Set to Chopin’s enchanting score, ethereal sylphs drift through a moonlit forest around a young poet. This production also honors the 100th anniversary of Markova joining The Ballets Russes.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet The Sarasota Ballet was founded in 1987 by Jean Weidner Goldstein and became a full resident ballet company in 1990 with the appointment of Montreal-based choreographer Eddy Toussaint as its director.

“The Lorenz Butterfly” is Sarasota Ballet’s third world premiere by Jessica Lang. In it, chaos theory meets color theory, where instinctive brushstrokes and vibrant hues mirror movement, emotion, and transformation. Her ballet unfolds against a backdrop of her own paintings that were themselves born from this exploration of chaos, color, and change. Lang is a Virginia B. Toulmin & Muriel O’Neil artist in residence.

After being approached by Director Iain Webb to choreograph a work for The Sarasota Ballet, Will Tuckett was inspired by the striking beauty of the Sarasota sunsets, which is reflected in the fluid and circular movements, lighting design, and costumes. Having received standing ovations every time it’s performed, this work serves as the perfect finale to ignite excitement for the season.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet Sarasota Ballet will perform seven programs, a number of Dance Extras, including "The Nutcracker" in Venice and "The Nutcracker" in Sarasota.

The FSU Center for Performing Arts is at 5555 North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

For tickets, telephone 941-359-0099 or visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/p1-intrinsic/.

