© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sarasota Ballet opens 2025-26 season with three 'Intrinsic' ballets

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published October 14, 2025 at 8:35 PM EDT
Sarasota Ballet Promo for 'P1-Intrinsic'
Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet
/
Sarasota Ballet
Sarasota Ballet opens its 2025-2026 season with Program 1 – Intrinsic.

Sarasota Ballet opens its 2025-2026 season with "Program 1 – Intrinsic." The repertoire includes three dances. The first is Dame Alicia Markova’s production of Fokine’s "Les Sylphides" — a romantic era ballet that paved the way for future choreographers to let music and movement drive the story. That’s followed by the world premiere of “The Lorenz Butterfly” by choreographer Jessica Lang and Will Tuckett’s “Changing Light,” created for the Sarasota Ballet in 2013.

Sarasota Ballet Promo for P1-Intrinsic
Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet
/
Sarasota Ballet
Performances are Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION:

Choreographer Michel Fokine describes Fokine’s “Les Sylphides” as “the personification of a poetic vision.” Set to Chopin’s enchanting score, ethereal sylphs drift through a moonlit forest around a young poet. This production also honors the 100th anniversary of Markova joining The Ballets Russes.
Two dancers with Sarasota Ballet
Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet
/
Sarasota Ballet
The Sarasota Ballet was founded in 1987 by Jean Weidner Goldstein and became a full resident ballet company in 1990 with the appointment of Montreal-based choreographer Eddy Toussaint as its director.

“The Lorenz Butterfly” is Sarasota Ballet’s third world premiere by Jessica Lang. In it, chaos theory meets color theory, where instinctive brushstrokes and vibrant hues mirror movement, emotion, and transformation. Her ballet unfolds against a backdrop of her own paintings that were themselves born from this exploration of chaos, color, and change. Lang is a Virginia B. Toulmin & Muriel O’Neil artist in residence.

After being approached by Director Iain Webb to choreograph a work for The Sarasota Ballet, Will Tuckett was inspired by the striking beauty of the Sarasota sunsets, which is reflected in the fluid and circular movements, lighting design, and costumes. Having received standing ovations every time it’s performed, this work serves as the perfect finale to ignite excitement for the season.

Dancers with Sarasota Ballet
Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet
/
Sarasota Ballet
Sarasota Ballet will perform seven programs, a number of Dance Extras, including "The Nutcracker" in Venice and "The Nutcracker" in Sarasota.

Performances are Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The FSU Center for Performing Arts is at 5555 North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

For tickets, telephone 941-359-0099 or visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/p1-intrinsic/.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsSarasota Ballet
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.
More from WGCU