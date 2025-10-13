Books on Third gets enthusiastic welcome to Naples

“I love reading. I love books. I love downtown Old Naples, and it's time that we had a locally owned independent bookstore.”

A bookshelf at Books on Third in Naples

That’s Karen Coney Coplin of Naples, expressing the feelings of the many who jammed into Books on Third during its grand opening on Saturday. The bright, well-appointed store is on Third Street South in Old Naples, above Ridgway Bar and Grill.

Patricia Aiken O’Neill of Naples was enthusiastic about the variety available at the store:

“This bookstore, so far, it just looks fabulous. And it carries old and new books, titles that are so familiar, and others that I'm trying to discover. And it even has an area for large-print books, which is really great because my husband is functionally blind. So I think this promises a little bit of something for everyone.”

Books on Third in Naples on opening day

Owners Shan O’Fee-Byrom and Lindsay Smith connected through their young sons, who are friends, and planned out the store in just ten months.

“We have officially, at the time we're talking to you, been open for one hour and 39 minutes, and already we have just felt such a lot of love and support from everybody in Naples, and we're excited for what's next,” said O’Fee-Byrom.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.