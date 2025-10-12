'I Never Saw Another Butterfly' among full roster of shows this week

This week, five shows open, one closes, 10 continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters, plus the Sarasota Jewish Theatre presents a limited engagement of “I Never Saw Another Butterfly.”

OPENING

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Ada’s story is one of ambition, innovation, and the human connections that shape our lives.

“Ada and the Engine” [The Naples Players]: From the acclaimed playwright of “Silent Sky” and “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” comes “Ada and the Engine,” a powerful, intimate drama based on the true story of the remarkable Ada Lovelace. Visionary mathematician, pioneering computer programmer, and a woman ahead of her time, Ada’s story is one of ambition, innovation, and the human connections that shape our lives. Staged in the Price Studio Theater, this production surrounds you with the action, making you feel part of Ada’s world as her passion and brilliance unfold. Opens Oct. 15. Runs through Nov. 9. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are limited. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4291.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre Company / Cultural Park Theatre Company 'Don't Dress for Dinner' opens at Cultural Park Theatre on Oct. 17.

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” [Cultural Park Theatre]: Bernard plans a romantic weekend with his mistress while his wife is away, but things quickly unravel when his wife returns early, his best friend is clueless, and chaos ensues with mistaken identities and miscommunications. Opens Oct. 17. Runs through Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://0sculturalparktheatreorg.thundertix.com/events/246177 or telephone 239-772-5862.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation film, “Shrek the Musical” is a Tony-winning fairy tale adventure.

“Shrek the Musical” [Fort Myers Theatre]: “Shrek the Musical” is a one-of-a-kind, hilarious fairy tale in which curses are reversed, monsters get the girls, donkeys and dragons find love, and princesses are beautiful in all shapes and sizes. Grumpy, gruff, green ogre Shrek lives alone in a swamp. He is more than happy being reclusive. But then a group of homeless fairy tale characters — Pinocchio, the Gingerbread Man, the Three Little Pigs, and more — show up, seeking refuge from the persecution of the cruel, vertically challenged Lord Farquaad. Shrek seeks out Farquaad, who offers him a deal: if Shrek rescues Princess Fiona (whom Farquaad wishes to marry for her crown), then Farquaad will return the fairy tale creatures to their homes. So Shrek travels to Princess Fiona’s prison, rescues her from a fire-breathing dragon, and then – scariest of all – is forced to get to know the princess as he tries to bring her back to evil Farquaad. To the determinedly unsocial ogre’s dismay, Fiona is very different from what he expected a princess to be. She may even provoke Shrek’s most novel experience yet: love. Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation film, “Shrek the Musical” is a Tony-winning fairy tale adventure. Opens Oct. 17. Runs to Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Adventures of Flat Stanley' opens Oct. 17.

“The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” [Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre]: Stanley is your average 10-year-old boy. One morning, he mysteriously wakes up flat! Join Stanley as he embarks on an adventure around the globe searching for a solution to his unusual problem. Opens Oct. 17. Runs through Nov. 14. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. and Saturday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-musical-adventures-of-flat-stanley/.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre From the comedic genius of Mel Brooks comes “Young Frankenstein,” a monstrously funny musical based on his classic 1974 film.

“Young Frankenstein” [The Belle Theatre]: From the comedic genius of Mel Brooks comes “Young Frankenstein,” a monstrously funny musical based on his classic 1974 film. The story follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (that's "Fronkensteen”), a respected New York brain surgeon who inherits his famous grandfather’s Transylvanian estate. Despite his best efforts to distance himself from the family legacy, he finds himself knee-deep in mad science, grave robbing and an unforgettable tap-dancing monster. With a cast of outrageous characters, toe-tapping songs like “Puttin’ on the Ritz” and Mel Brooks’ signature wit, “Young Frankenstein” is a laugh-out-loud love letter to classic horror — and a frightfully good time for all. Opens Oct. 17. Runs through Oct. 31. This week’s performances are Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487547 or telephone 239- 323-5533.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Sarasota Jewish Theatre / Sarasota Jewish Theatre 'I Never Saw Another Butterfly' is a one-hour adaptation of a book of artwork created by the children at the Terezin Concentration Camp during World War II.

“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” [Sarasota Jewish Theatre]: Sarasota Jewish Theatre is partnering with the Holocaust Education Program at Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee to welcome families along with its regular audiences for a one-hour adaptation of this powerful play, which is based on a book of artwork created by the children at the Terezin Concentration Camp during World War II. One of the survivors, Raja, tells the true story of giving the children hope when there was little reason for hope, creating a world of laughter, flowers and butterflies behind the barbed wire. For the children, butterflies became a symbol of defiance, making it possible for them to live and play happily while waiting to be transported. [A traveling version of this production will be offered in partnership with The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee to area high schools for Holocaust Education Week in November 2025.] There are Just three shows: Friday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=6201&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

CLOSING

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'And Then There Were None' closes at The Naples Players on Oct. 19.

“And Then There Were None” [The Naples Players]: “And Then There Were None” is Agatha Christie at her very best — a masterfully constructed mystery filled with suspense, deception, and a shocking twist. Ten strangers find themselves on a remote island, each hiding secrets they can’t escape. As the tension builds and the body count rises, the question isn’t just who’s next… it’s who’s behind it all. The suspense will keep you guessing (and gasping) until the very last moment! Closes Oct. 19. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visithttps://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/4271 or telephone 239-263-7990.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate This modern-day contemporary folk trio brings to life classics such as 'Leaving on a Jet Plane,' 'Blowing in the Wind,' and 'Puff the Magic Dragon.'

“A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary … and Friends” [Florida Studio Theatre in Goldstein Cabaret]: Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of A Band Called Honalee. This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon.” Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, The Mamas & The Papas, and more. Runs through Nov. 2. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/a-band-called-honalee-a-tribute-to-peter-paul-and-mary-and-friends.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate 'Feeling Good' is a tribute to crooners from Bing Crosby to Jason Derulo.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, Feeling Good will leave you – well – feeling good. Runs through February 1, 2026. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 6 and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theatre of Florida / The Laboratory Theatre of Florida 'Grey House' is a paranormal mystery.

“Grey House” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Stranded in the wilderness after a car accident, a young couple seeks shelter in a remote cabin—but something isn’t right. The strange inhabitants seem to know more than they should, and as the night unfolds, reality twists into a nightmare of eerie whispers and unexplainable events. "Grey House" is a chilling, mind-bending thriller that will keep you on edge, blending supernatural horror with psychological suspense. With spine-tingling performances and an atmosphere thick with dread, this Broadway sensation is a must-see for fans of the unsettling and the unexpected. Enter if you dare—because every refuge has its secrets. For more, listen to John Davis’ interview on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Lab Theater opens 17th season with SWFL premiere of the psychological thriller ‘Grey House’.” Runs through Nov. 2. This week’s performances are Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/316000-grey-house-oct-3rd-2025 or telephone 239-291-2905.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, FST Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate With all the magic, mischief, and heart of the original story, this lively new adaptation brings Peter Pan’s world to life onstage like never before.

“Peter Pan” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Take flight with Peter, Wendy, and Tinker Bell on a journey to Neverland – where pirates roam, fairies sparkle, and kids never grow up! With all the magic, mischief, and heart of the original story, this lively new adaptation brings Peter Pan’s world to life on stage like never before. Runs through Oct. 25. This week’s performances are Sunday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/peter-pan/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Michael Shapiro / Director Amy Marie McCleary, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'I'm starting to feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Somebody pinch me, this can't be true. If I deserve this, tell me, what did I do?'

“Pretty Woman” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: When a sharp-witted Hollywood escort meets a high-powered businessman, their deal-for-a-week turns into something neither expected. As she takes on Beverly Hills high society, he learns there’s more to life than boardrooms and billion-dollar deals. With plenty of laughs, romance, and unforgettable music, “Pretty Woman” proves that love can rewrite the rules—and that sometimes, the independent Cinderella rescues her Prince! Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/pretty-woman/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Purlie' is known for its humor, and commentary on race and inequality in the American South.

“Purlie” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: In this Tony-Award winning comedic Broadway play, Purlie, a charismatic and resourceful self-taught Black preacher returns to his home in the Jim Crow South to reclaim his inheritance, save his community church and free the oppressed workers. The problem is that Ol' Cap'n Cotchipee, the domineering plantation owner, is unfairly holding Purlie's inheritance. Through quick wit and determination, Purlie sets out on a bold mission to reclaim dignity, hope and freedom for his community. The play is known for its humor, and commentary on race and inequality in the American South. The play premiered in 1970 on Broadway, and starred Cleavon Little and Melba Moore who both won Tony Awards for their portrayals of Purlie and Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins, respectively. The play was revived on Broadway in 2023 to critical acclaim and starred Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young, who also won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins. Runs through Nov. 9. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505or visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004jA5lMAE.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre The entire run of 'The Rocky Horror Show' is sold out.

“Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show” [Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre]: Caught in a storm, a young couple seeks help at Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter’s castle, leading to wild misadventures. With rock ‘n’ roll, humor, and bold experimentation, “The Rocky Horror Show” explores love, identity, and lust. PLEASE NOTE: For the safety of the actors, outside props are not permitted. Prop bags will be available for purchase for $10 in the lobby and include bubbles, confetti, a small flashlight, toilet paper, and a section of newspaper. Runs through Oct. 25. This run is already sold out. For more information, please telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Rep When you get a second chance, you've got to make it count.

“Rat Pack Lounge” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Frank, Dean, and Sammy are up in heaven, but God tells them they left some unfinished business…It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have one night to make things right. This fresh and funny musical revue includes over 30 hit songs, including “My Way,” “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime.” The Rat Pack Lounge will leave you singing and savoring the days of highballs and high rollers. For more, listen/read on WGCU to “Florida Repertory Theatre opens season with ‘Rat Pack Lounge.” Runs through Nov. 16. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232027.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Heartfelt, humorous, and moving, 'Steel Magnolias' celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship.

“Steel Magnolias” [Off Broadway Palm]: Heartfelt, humorous, and moving, "Steel Magnolias" celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship. Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, six strong, witty Southern women navigate life’s triumphs and tragedies with humor and grace. As they share laughter, love, and occasional tears, you’ll be reminded of the resilience of the human spirit. Runs through Nov. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/steel-magnolias/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, FST Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate Join the cast of FST Improv for an original horror flick just in time for spooky season.

“We’re Doomed” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Join the cast of FST Improv for an original horror flick just in time for spooky season. In this improvised horror movie, the audience holds the remote control – complete with the power to rewind, fast forward, and press play on this frightfully funny new release. Runs through Oct. 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/syos/performance/77395 or telephone 941-366-9000.

