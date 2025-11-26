Artificial Intelligence joins the battle against breast cancer

Doctors are getting a major boost in the battle against breast cancer thanks to Artificial Intelligence. This year, Lee Health has incorporated AI to be used in all mammograms, to help detect cancer cells that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.

One Fort Myers radiologist says the upgrade in technology is making breast cancer screenings faster and more accurate. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford has the story.

