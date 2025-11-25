The Heights Foundation hosts Thanksgiving meal for Harlem Heights Families

More than 300 Harlem Heights families enjoyed a festive meal at The Heights Foundation to celebrate an early Thanksgiving.

The celebration at the Hagie Drive facility offered a buffet, face painting, games, and even free karate lessons from National Karate Fort Myers. Each family left with a turkey and Publix gift card for their own Thanksgiving dinner.

Resident Sandra Ocampo attended with her entire family, including brothers, sisters, nieces, and cousins.

“We always look forward to this event every year. We know that just before Thanksgiving, we have a great time. We all gather, and you pick up a turkey after a good lunch, and also a gift card for Publix. We enjoy it. And then you get ice cream afterwards!” Ocampo said.

Lee Health gave free screenings and Lee County Sheriff's Office’s Ice Cream Response Team handed out ice cream cones. Families took pictures in a Thanksgiving photo booth while kids played soccer, ladder toss, and cornhole.

The event celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Heights Foundation providing support for local families.

Founder Kathryn Kelly was inspired to start the foundation after meeting a family of eight living in substandard housing at Thanksgiving in 1999. She said the neighborhood felt like one big family.

“It’s a very close knit community. We have families that have been here for four generations that live in the community. They all know each other. It's a really fun, uplifting neighborhood and I’m privileged to be part of it, I love it,” Kelly said.

The foundation has services for all ages, with after-school care for children and music lessons up to its Creative Aging senior program. It also works with Lee County to develop affordable housing in Harlem Heights.

Frequent volunteer Deb Wlaz served a buffet of barbeque sliders, coleslaw, rice, beans, and mac and cheese to hungry families.

“It’s really rewarding, very nice. They’re all so sweet and grateful, it makes you feel good,” Wlaz said.

The Heights Foundation is now gearing up for the holidays through its Christmas Outreach Program. It has partnered with Scookie Dough to raise money to help struggling families purchase toys.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.