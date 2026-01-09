Spring training jobs fair planned at two SWFL baseball sites

Spring training job fairs will be held at several major league team sites in Southwest Florida.

The Atlanta Braves 2026 Spring Training Job Fair will take place on Saturday, January 10 from 8 to 11 am. Entry will be at Gate 1. Stop by any time during the event.

Open positions include: Batboys, grounds crew, associateships, and food and beverage positions including concession cooks and cashiers, bartenders, and servers.

Interested parties must complete an online application to register prior to the job fair. Applications can be completed by visiting CoolTodayPark.com/Jobs . Applicants should arrive to the job fair interview ready.

CoolToday Park is at 18800 S. West Villages Parkway in Venice.

The Tampa Bay Rays will be holding a Spring Training Job Fair at the Charlotte Sports Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday, January 12.

Among the available jobs are ushers, bat-boys and concession workers.

For information, contact the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, Ben.Hess@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-235-5010.

