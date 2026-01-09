© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spring training jobs fair planned at two SWFL baseball sites

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 9, 2026 at 9:14 PM EST
Charlotte Sports Park
File/WGCU
Charlotte Sports Park

Spring training job fairs will be held at several major league team sites in Southwest Florida.

The Atlanta Braves 2026 Spring Training Job Fair will take place on Saturday, January 10 from 8 to 11 am. Entry will be at Gate 1. Stop by any time during the event.

Open positions include: Batboys, grounds crew, associateships, and food and beverage positions including concession cooks and cashiers, bartenders, and servers.

Interested parties must complete an online application to register prior to the job fair. Applications can be completed by visiting CoolTodayPark.com/Jobs. Applicants should arrive to the job fair interview ready.

CoolToday Park is at 18800 S. West Villages Parkway in Venice.

The Tampa Bay Rays will be holding a Spring Training Job Fair at the Charlotte Sports Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday, January 12.

Among the available jobs are ushers, bat-boys and concession workers.

For information, contact the Charlotte Sports Park,  2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, Ben.Hess@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-235-5010.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Business/Economy WGCU NewsSportsTampa Bay RaysVenice Florida
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Business/Economy
    Looking back at the 2025 Florida economy
    WGCU News
    It was a rollercoaster of a ride for the Florida economy in 2025. Governor Ron DeSantis looked to alleviate homeowners’ pocketbooks by proposing to eliminate property taxes for primary residences.
  • Education
    Two new members appointed and one member reappointed Thursday to the FGCU Board of Trustees
    Two new members were appointed and one member reappointed Thursday to the Florida Gulf Coast Board of Trustees. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jim Drzymala and Douglas VanOort and the reappointment of Joseph Fogg III to the FGCU board.
  • Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Washington.
    Government & Politics
    House passes bill to extend health care subsidies in defiance of GOP leaders
    The Associated Press
    The House has passed legislation that extends expired health care subsidies for those who get coverage through the Affordable Care Act. It's a remarkable rebuke of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who tried to stop it. But renegade Republican lawmakers joined with Democrats on a so-called "discharge petition" to force action. The health care tax breaks have lowered health insurance costs for roughly 22 million people, but expired last month. The Congressional Budget Office said the proposed three-year extension would increase the nation's deficit by about $80.6 billion over the decade, and increase the number of people with health insurance by millions. Members of the Senate are working on an alternative bill.