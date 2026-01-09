Southwest Florida site of three outdoor art festivals this weekend

On Saturday, the Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Craft Fair takes place in Cambier Park in downtown Naples.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bonita Springs National Art Festival takes place in Riverside Park on the banks of the Imperial River.

Bonita Springs National Art Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday in Riverside Park. Consistently ranked among the top fine art festivals in the nation, this festival draws an estimated crowd of 20,000 people to the two-day event.

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Cape Coral / Rotary Club of Cape Coral Presented by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, the Cape Coral Art Festival raises funds to support local community projects.

With more than 300 artists and craftsmen from around the world, the 41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival brings over 140,000 attendees to the two-day event. Presented by the Rotary Club of Cape Coral, the festival raises funds to support local community projects.

MORE INFORMATION:

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / artsbonita.org Attendees at Bonita Springs National Art Festival.

This year, Bonita Springs National is under the leadership of Richard Sullivan. Sullivan brings over 25 years of art curation, festival direction and nonprofit leadership to Arts Bonita. As a seasoned professional in event development and operations management, he has successfully organized and directed nationally recognized outdoor art shows throughout Southwest Florida as founder and owner of Boulderbrook Productions.

Under Sullivan’s direction, the festival layout has been redesigned with artists in mind. Each artist now enjoys a space and a half, allowing for greater visibility and more dynamic presentations.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Visual Arts Center / artsbonita.org Festival map for Bonita Springs National Art Festival.

The festival footprint has also been condensed to one side of the street, creating a more walkable, enclosed environment where every visitor has the opportunity to see every artist without leaving the festival grounds.

Visit https://artsbonita.org/artfest-gallery-show1/ for information and booth location of each artist participating in this weekend’s show.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

While admission is free, donations are requested at the gate, with those funds directly supporting underserved children. Arts Bonita awards more than $250,000 annually in scholarships and arts education programs.

Arts Bonita organizes three festivals each season. Bonita Springs National will return to Riverside Park on the weekends of Feb. 7-8 and March 14-15.

The Cape Coral Art Festival was voted the Best Outdoor Event by the readers of Gulfshore Life Magazine and the 5th Best Art Festival in the nation by Sunshine Artists.

It takes place along Cape Coral Parkway between Del Prado Boulevard and Southeast 10th Place.

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Cape Coral / Rotary Club of Cape Coral Festival map for 41st Annual Cape Coral Art Festival.

This year’s festival promises a diverse array of artwork and delicious food options.

Visit https://www.zapplication.org/event-gallery.php?ID=13494 for information and booth location of each artist participating in this weekend’s festival.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Courtesy of Naples Artcrafters / Naples Artcrafters Naples Artcrafters Graphic for Naples Artscrafters Fine Art & Crafts Fair.

The Naples Artcrafters is one of the oldest arts organizations supporting fine arts and crafts and local artists in the Naples area.

It produces six major fine art and craft shows from November through April.

Cambier Park is one block south of Fifth Avenue in downtown Naples and is in walking distance to many fine restaurants, boutiques, and galleries.

Parking for the Cambier Park shows is free and available in the public parking garage adjacent to the park in downtown Naples.

