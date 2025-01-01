Strategic Campaign

WGCU’s presence and content help people in our audience to become inspired leaders, contributors, and change agents in our society. We influence each person we touch, to preserve values that are critical to our present lives while moving our society forward toward a better and more just future.

By 2026, WGCU intends to double our local radio reporting, develop our public affairs reporting capabilities, and create locally originated news, entertainment, and education programming for all our platforms. Turning these aspirations into reality will require the support and commitment of our staff, advisory board, FGCU, and the community.