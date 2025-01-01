Strategic Campaign

© 2025 WGCU News
Investing in the growth of public media across SWFL.

WGCU’s presence and content help people in our audience to become inspired leaders, contributors, and change agents in our society. We influence each person we touch, to preserve values that are critical to our present lives while moving our society forward toward a better and more just future.

By 2026, WGCU intends to double our local radio reporting, develop our public affairs reporting capabilities, and create locally originated news, entertainment, and education programming for all our platforms. Turning these aspirations into reality will require the support and commitment of our staff, advisory board, FGCU, and the community.

Your financial support of this audacious project will accomplish the following:

This plan will help to secure the future of WGCU and the continued progress of our community. It calls for a doubling of our local reporting, content origination and staff to face the future, and is dependent on doubling our financial resources. We will need the commitment of our staff, FGCU, Advisory Board, and the great wealth of our community to deliver these results.

Sanibel Store Documentary Film Screening Event
1 of 12  — Sanibel Doc Screening Photo Collage.png
WGCU hosted a sold-out premiere of a new one-hour documentary, Sanibel Island’s Store, at BIG ARTS on Sanibel Island. It is the first completed project of WGCU’s new documentary unit, which is reviving the popular series, Untold Stories
Reflections of a Colored Girl Film Screening
2 of 12  — Reflections_social_Screening_INSTA 1.png
WGCU and local historian Dr. Martha Bireda collaborated on a documentary film, then hosted multiple screenings and discussions of her essay series “Reflections of a Colored Girl,” which explores her personal journey, identity, and life experiences.
Naples-based photographer Michelle Tricca poses on the back of one of the Lipman Family Farms' semi-trucks where her portraits of Immokalee residents will permanently be displayed. Tricca says, "The Face Of Immokalee is a public art installation celebrating the soul of Immokalee, Florida."
3 of 12  — Michelle Tricca Face of Immokalee.jpg
Tara Calligan
Southwest Florida In Focus News
4 of 12  — SWFL In Focus2.PNG
Watch Southwest Florida In Focus News every Friday at 6:30PM and 11PM and Saturday at 6:30PM
5 of 12  — Dream School Thumbnail.PNG
6 of 12  — Baileys General Store Thumbnail.PNG
On Stage Graphics
7 of 12  — What's On Stage 3.jpg
Three shows open and five others close the week of December 9, 2024.
Courtesy of Art Southwest Florida / Art Southwest Florida
Professor Tricia Fay handing ceramic structure to a waiting SCUBA diver who will float it down and attach it to one of the cement culverts at Kimberly's Reef.
8 of 12  — Kimberly Reef 05 Art Installation On Boat.jpg
Tom James
9 of 12  — Kimberly Reef 08 Fish Reef.jpg
Science diver from FGCU affixing net to cement culvert as a part of Kimberly's Reef.
10 of 12  — Kimberly Reef 06 Science Diver.png
Adam Catasus
WGCU Event with special guest Margaret Hoover from PBS
11 of 12  — Margaret Hoover 1A7A2436.jpg
The first 6 culverts were installed at the site of Kimberly’s Reef. Located 10 miles off shore of Bonita Springs, this FGCU research reef symbolizes the hopes, dreams, and joy in our nations future for a clean environment. Vester Marine & Environmental Science Research Field Station. According to FGCU: “The reef is named in honor of Kimberly Anne Rieseberg, daughter of Eric Rieseberg who died of cancer on her fourth birthday.that a child would grow up to experience. This reef will be a venue for the students of FGCU, the scientific community and the Lee and Collier County communities, all who visit, to enjoy through a donation made by Eric Rieseberg and Helen Noble Rieseberg.”
12 of 12  — WGCUREEFInstall03012023AM
Andrea Melendez / WGCU

In early 2022, the “Funding Democracy” initiatives were endorsed wholeheartedly by WGCU’s Community Advisory Board, who pledged and personally solicited nearly $1.7 million in gifts. With that initial funding effort, WGCU has already increased the number of local voices filling our airwaves from 6 to 16, hired a senior environmental reporter, and awarded fellowships to three FGCU students who have already covered stories about essential workforce shortages, affordable housing, the disproportionate impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on minority communities, local LGBTQ issues, law enforcement, development, redistricting, public transportation, renewable energy, and more.

Now, we need you to join our movement. When you donate to public media, you are funding independent journalism, educational programming, cultural outreach, and community engagement. Your donation can help to ensure that these important services remain available to the public and continue to support a healthy and informed democracy.

TAX IDENTIFICATION:
Name: WGCU

Full legal name: FGCU Foundation FBO WGCU

Federal tax identification number (TIN): 65-0403969

Address: Attn: Development, FGCU Foundation, 10501 FGCU Blvd. S., Fort Myers, FL 33965