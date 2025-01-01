© 2025 WGCU News
Administration and Staff

Contact information for advisory council, executive team and staff.

WGCU ADVISORY COUNCIL

The WGCU Advisory Council assists WGCU in realizing its mission and its long-range goals. The council communicates to and on behalf of listeners, viewers and subscribers; provides input concerning public broadcasting to governmental agencies and elected officials; and assists in WGCU engagement and fundraising activities.

MEMBERS:

  • Lydia Black (Chair)
  • Peter Sulick
  • Mimi Chapin Gregory
  • Howard K. Cohen
  • Corey S. Lewis (Ex-officio)
  • Shavon Chester
  • Joseph Mercurio
  • Iqbal Mamdani
  • Scott Nichols
WGCU Stagg Photos Behind the Scenes

WGCU EXECUTIVE TEAM:

General Manager
Corey Lewis - 239-590-7072 or 7071
clewis@wgcu.org

Associate General Manager for Technology and Operations
Kevin Trueblood - 239-590-2380
ktrueblood@wgcu.org
*Contact for reception issues

Business Partnerships & Corporate Investments
sponsorship@wgcu.org

Associate General Manager, Membership and Campaign Strategy
Michelle Rhinesmith - 239-590-2351
mrhinesmith@wgcu.org

Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
David Duke - 239-590-2306
dduke@wgcu.org

Associate General Manager of Content
Amy Shumaker - 239-745-4520
ashumaker@wgcu.org

Executive Producer of Content
Pamela James - 239-590-2365
pjames@wgcu.org

WGCU STAFF:

Chief Engineer
Michael Stepp
239-590-2381
mstepp@wgcu.org
*Contact for captioning issues

Member Services
239-590-2361
memberservices@wgcu.org

Development Director
Sara Jordan
239-590-2328
sjordan@wgcu.org

Development Director
Pedro Lora
239-590-2346
plora@wgcu.org

Leadership Circle
239-590-2514
WGCULeadershipCircle@wgcu.org

Engagement Coordinator
Anne Stavely
239-590-2329
astavely@wgcu.org

Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
David Duke
239-590-2306
dduke@wgcu.org

Managing Editor for News
Mike Braun
239-590-2378
mbraun@wgcu.org

Video Programming and Production Manager
David Oquendo
239-590-2349
doquendo@wgcu.org

FM Programming and Production Manager
Richard Chin Quee
239-590-2527
rchin@wgcu.org
*Contact to schedule recording studio time

News story suggestions and tips
wgcunews@wgcu.org

Staff List

