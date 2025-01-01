Administration and Staff
WGCU ADVISORY COUNCIL
The WGCU Advisory Council assists WGCU in realizing its mission and its long-range goals. The council communicates to and on behalf of listeners, viewers and subscribers; provides input concerning public broadcasting to governmental agencies and elected officials; and assists in WGCU engagement and fundraising activities.
MEMBERS:
- Lydia Black (Chair)
- Peter Sulick
- Mimi Chapin Gregory
- Howard K. Cohen
- Corey S. Lewis (Ex-officio)
- Shavon Chester
- Joseph Mercurio
- Iqbal Mamdani
- Scott Nichols
WGCU EXECUTIVE TEAM:
General Manager
Corey Lewis - 239-590-7072 or 7071
clewis@wgcu.org
Associate General Manager for Technology and Operations
Kevin Trueblood - 239-590-2380
ktrueblood@wgcu.org
*Contact for reception issues
Business Partnerships & Corporate Investments
sponsorship@wgcu.org
Associate General Manager, Membership and Campaign Strategy
Michelle Rhinesmith - 239-590-2351
mrhinesmith@wgcu.org
Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
David Duke - 239-590-2306
dduke@wgcu.org
Associate General Manager of Content
Amy Shumaker - 239-745-4520
ashumaker@wgcu.org
Executive Producer of Content
Pamela James - 239-590-2365
pjames@wgcu.org
WGCU STAFF:
Chief Engineer
Michael Stepp
239-590-2381
mstepp@wgcu.org
*Contact for captioning issues
Member Services
239-590-2361
memberservices@wgcu.org
Development Director
Sara Jordan
239-590-2328
sjordan@wgcu.org
Development Director
Pedro Lora
239-590-2346
plora@wgcu.org
Leadership Circle
239-590-2514
WGCULeadershipCircle@wgcu.org
Engagement Coordinator
Anne Stavely
239-590-2329
astavely@wgcu.org
Managing Editor for News
Mike Braun
239-590-2378
mbraun@wgcu.org
Video Programming and Production Manager
David Oquendo
239-590-2349
doquendo@wgcu.org
FM Programming and Production Manager
Richard Chin Quee
239-590-2527
rchin@wgcu.org
*Contact to schedule recording studio time
News story suggestions and tips
wgcunews@wgcu.org