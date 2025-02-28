WGCU Events
Join WGCU at the Florida Repertory Theatre Saturday, June 21 at 10 am for a screening of Reflections of a Colored Girl along with a Q&A with Dr. Martha Bireda. This event is cohosted by WGCU, FL Rep and the 100 Black Men of SWFL.
FREE
Bonamassa is one of today’s top live performers and his enthusiastic shows are one of the biggest parts of his career and a favorite for music lovers worldwide. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist...
$210 – $250
If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute. The 2025 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, celebrating The Beatles' second film, "HELP!", with performances from the movie soundtrack, as well as the Beatles' greatest hits of every era.
$100