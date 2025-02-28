WGCU Events

© 2025 WGCU News
June 2025
June 21 @ 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM EST Juneteenth Screening - Reflections of a Colored Girl Florida Repertory Theatre 2268 Bay Street Fort Myers, FL

Join WGCU at the Florida Repertory Theatre Saturday, June 21 at 10 am for a screening of Reflections of a Colored Girl along with a Q&A with Dr. Martha Bireda. This event is cohosted by WGCU, FL Rep and the 100 Black Men of SWFL.

FREE

December 2025
December 5 @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM EST Joe Bonamassa is coming to Southwest Florida! Get your tickets now through WGCU! Hertz Arena 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, FL, United States

Bonamassa is one of today’s top live performers and his enthusiastic shows are one of the biggest parts of his career and a favorite for music lovers worldwide. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist...

$210 – $250

December 12 @ 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM EST The Fab Four is coming to Southwest Florida! Get your tickets now through WGCU! Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, FL

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute. The 2025 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, celebrating The Beatles' second film, "HELP!", with performances from the movie soundtrack, as well as the Beatles' greatest hits of every era.

$100

