Join WGCU for our upcoming WGCU 101: All Access session. This one-hour experience offers guests an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of our TV and FM studios, the opportunity to meet members of our staff, and insights into the programs, projects, and initiatives shaping your public media station.

Location: WGCU Public Media

10501 FGCU Blvd. S., Fort Myers, FL 33965

Date: Friday, October 2nd 2026

Time: 9:00–10:00 a.m.

If you’re unable to attend this tour, please check back soon – we will be hosting additional sessions this season.

For questions or to arrange a group tour, please contact the Development Team at 239-590-2346

