WGCU Weather Center
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Hourly Forecast
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WGCU Weather Current Forecasts
Live Radar
Current Temperatures
Heat Index
Wind Speeds & Direction
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Tropical Storm Dolly formed in the central Atlantic on Thursday but is expected to weaken due to strong wind shear and dry air.
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Invest 96L is slowly moving westward across the Atlantic Ocean with a 70% chance of tropical development over the next week.
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A partial lunar eclipse will be visible across Florida late Thursday night into early Friday morning. At its peak, 96% of the Moon will be hidden by Earth's shadow.
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Florida's summer heat doesn't always ease when the sun goes down. High humidity, warm surrounding waters, clouds and heat stored in pavement and buildings can keep overnight temperatures elevated—giving both our bodies and our homes less time to cool down.
Before the Storm
South Venice community cleanup day slated for Oct. 18
Sarasota County is hosting a community cleanup day for South Venice on October 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents are encouraged to throw out old household items and yard waste. Free dumpsters for residential customers of Sarasota County Neighborhood Services will be stationed at the South County Courthouse.