© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WGCU Weather Center

Powered by the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
Hourly Forecast
WGCU Weather Current Forecasts

WGCU Weather Current Forecasts

Live Radar

Live Radar

Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Heat Index

Heat Index

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds & Direction
Before the Storm
Inside the the dome-shaped enclosure is the radar which has an 8-foot dish inside of a 12-foot antenna that allows meteorologists to observe 60 miles in all directions.
Lee County installs new radar to close weather coverage gaps in Southwest Florida
A weather radar is being installed in Fort Myers to address a low-level weather radar coverage gap in Lee and surrounding counties.
Whether a hurricane will be mighty, like this one, or never make it past a tropical storm, is merely one parameter Phil Klotzbach and his team at Colorado State University attempt to predict every year - and their success has them among the top of the forecasting world
Okeechobee residents with special needs asked to pre-register for storm shelter space
Shelter will have back-up electricity and nurse on hand.
To help with hurricane prep, Manatee County offers free sandbags to residents
Operation Sandbag is a free drive-through sandbag distribution event on Friday, June 26 in Manatee County.
Florida Tropical Training Week to offer hurricane information by National Weather Service
National Weather Service meteorologists across the state of Florida are teaming-up before the peak of hurricane season to review recommended tropical readiness, preparedness, response and recovery actions.
Home generators come in a wide variety of sizes, uses, configurations and abilities. Make sure you know your generator before a storm threatens.
Hurricane season expert has warnings, tips for those using portable generator
Portable generator safety experts urge families to make a plan before hurricane outages hit.
Stephen Hatchet and his wife Crystal salvage what they can on Thursday (9/29/22) after Hurricane Ian destroyed their mobile home in Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers. Hundreds of families in Suncoast have been displaced by the hurricane.
AAA Survey: Nearly one in four Floridians haven't made hurricane prep for 2026
AAA and IBHS Insurance experts offer some guidance to help residents prepare.
Sarasota County to host community event on 2026 hurricane season preparedness
A free Community Conversation on Hurricane Preparedness event is plannedfrom 9a.m.to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at Riverview High School inSarasota.
How To Predict A Hurricane
The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season begins in June, but forecasting work is already underway.
Matt Devitt at work at WUIB=NK. The long-time local weartherman was let go from the commercial television station this past week.
Popular WINK weatherman Matt Devitt let go; many supporters comment via social media posts
He has been cited as helping save lives during some of the worst weather in Southwest Florida history. One of the area's top weather forecasters, Matt Devitt, has been let go from his position at WINK News.
South Venice community cleanup day slated for Oct. 18
Sarasota County is hosting a community cleanup day for South Venice on October 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. Residents are encouraged to throw out old household items and yard waste. Free dumpsters for residential customers of Sarasota County Neighborhood Services will be stationed at the South County Courthouse.