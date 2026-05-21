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Hurricane season expert has warnings, tips for those using portable generator

WGCU | By Elizabeth Andarge
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:39 PM EDT
Home generators come in a wide variety of sizes, uses, configurations and abilities. Make sure you know your generator before a storm threatens.
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Home generators come in a wide variety of sizes, uses, configurations and abilities. Make sure you know your generator before a storm threatens.

As hurricane season begins and more families prepare for possible power outages, safety experts are warning that improper use can quickly become deadly. Guillermo Rodriguez, spokesperson for the Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association, says one of the most important decisions should happen before a storm arrives.

“It’s important to know exactly where you're going to be placing a generator in the event electricity cuts off,” Rodriguez said. “Think about having extension cords that allow you to place this generator far away from any window opening, any dwelling, anywhere carbon monoxide emissions can enter the home.”

He says portable generators should always be used outdoors and away from homes and open windows because generator exhaust contains carbon monoxide, a potentially deadly gas. Rodriguez also urges individuals to recognize the warning signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The symptoms can be very similar to a flu or food poisoning — headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, shortness of breath,” Rodriguez said. “If you feel any of those symptoms, leave right away. Get outside, get fresh air, and call 911 for emergency medical attention. And then last, If you see a generator being used unsafely, say something about it, It could save a life.”

More portable generator safety information, including downloadable English- and Spanish-language resources, is available on their website.

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WGCU NewsHurricane Preparation
Elizabeth Andarge
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