Directions and Parking

USING GPS, SEARCH:

WGCU Public Media

10501 FGCU Blvd S.

Fort Myers, FL, 33965

FROM NORTH I-75:

Take I-75 South to San Carlos Park Exit 128, Alico Road. Exit to the east (left) on Alico Road for one mile. Turn south (right) on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway for two miles to FGCU entrance and turn left. Turn left at the stop sign on FGCU Blvd. The Broadcast Building is the first building on the right. Please park in Lot # 3. This is the lot in front of the Broadcast Building.

FROM SOUTH I-75:

Take I-75 North to Estero Exit 123, Corkscrew Road. Exit to east (right) on Corkscrew Road for one-half of a mile. Turn north (left) on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway for two miles to FGCU entrance and turn right. Turn left at the stop sign on FGCU Blvd. The Broadcast Building is the first building on the right. Please park in Lot # 3. This is the lot in front of the Broadcast Building.

***Please stop at the parking information booth as you drive onto campus and pick up an approved parking permit.***