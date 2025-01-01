Gifts of Stock or securities are an excellent way to support WGCU.

Giving the gift of publicly traded stocks can be a tax advantaged way to make your generous gift to WGCU. Appreciated securities, particularly those held longer than one year, may reduce or avoid capital gains obligations and allow you to take a full tax deduction for the fair market value of the stock at time of transfer.

Once the transfer is complete, WGCU sells the stock and puts the proceeds to use supporting the programs and services you value and gives you the benefits of membership.

We encourage you to talk to your tax or financial advisor to better understand the implications of such a gift on your individual tax situation.

Our Federal Tax Identification Number is 65-0403969.