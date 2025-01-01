Membership
Login to PBS Passport and watch now!
Frequently Asked Questions
Choose from the following options:
It’s your online member account. It is free and secure to sign up. By creating an online account, you’ll have all of your membership information right at your fingertips, including how much and when you last contributed as well as changing your payment method. You’ll be able to print your annual tax receipt, become a sustaining member, increase your annual donation, and more.
Your PBS account is used to access WGCU Passport programming. Member access is a separate account that gives you control of your WGCU donor account. You can update your payment information, print your tax receipt, change your contact information, etc. If you have forgotten your username for member access please call member services at 239-590-2361 or email us at memberservices@wgcu.org.
WGCU Sustainers receive uninterrupted membership from year to year because your monthly donations are automatically renewed from your bank account or credit card. We keep your membership active as long as your regular gifts continue. Our sustainers help us save paper, postage, and administrative costs by reducing the need to send renewals and reminders and decreases the number of on-air membership drives making more time for the programs you love.
If your pledge is tied to a credit card it will be processed on the 10th of the month, if you donate using a checking account it will be processed on the 5th of the month. If the processing date falls on a weekend or a holiday your pledge payment will be processed on the next business day. If you have missed a payment and need to update your payment method you can do that securely here.
How do I renew?
Yes. We accept donations of trucks, boats, RV’s, motorcycles, golf carts, and more. Visit here or call 855-845-1960 to get started.
Yes we do, please visit here for more information.
Your WGCU Kids Birthday Club Family Membership supports the children’s programming your family depends on every day on WGCU HDTV. To join visit here for more information.
On this page and in the top navigation bar, but you may also visit here for more information.
Please visit wgcu.org and click on SCHEDULES, then TV Schedules at the top of the page.
No. As always, we never sell your information to any organization.
Absolutely! You’ll create your own personal username and password to view your information. No credit card information is available through your account.
It takes us one business day to confirm your Member Access account. Until then, your account is pending. Once confirmed, it takes one business day for your new contributions to register in your account.
If you need to cancel a pledge please call member services at 239-590-2361 or email at memberservices@wgcu.org. Please note that if you requested a thank you gift that the gift would need to be paid for before the pledge can be cancelled.
Simply click on a choice below to renew online, or call member services at 239-590-2361 and we would be happy to help you.
Support TV
Support FM
Support Both
If you have questions, contact memberservices@wgcu.org or call 239-590-2361.
If you would like to make a gift of Stocks, Donor Advised Funds, IRA Charitable Distribution:
Gifts of Stock or securities are an excellent way to support WGCU.
Giving the gift of publicly traded stocks can be a tax advantaged way to make your generous gift to WGCU. Appreciated securities, particularly those held longer than one year, may reduce or avoid capital gains obligations and allow you to take a full tax deduction for the fair market value of the stock at time of transfer.
Once the transfer is complete, WGCU sells the stock and puts the proceeds to use supporting the programs and services you value and gives you the benefits of membership.
We encourage you to talk to your tax or financial advisor to better understand the implications of such a gift on your individual tax situation.
Our Federal Tax Identification Number is 65-0403969.
A donor-advised fund (DAF) is a type of giving program that allows you to combine the most favorable tax benefits with the flexibility to easily support your favorite charities.
An increasingly popular charitable vehicle, DAFs are an excellent way to both simplify your charitable giving and facilitate your strategic philanthropic goals.
Granting to WGCU Public Media through your DAF is simple and easy. You can recommend a gift to WGCU today, or on a recurring basis, to ensure the success of public TV and radio in the Southwest Florida.
Important note Please note that WGCU is a member supported service of Florida Gulf Coast University and donations should be designated to WGCU but made through the university.
The Federal Tax ID number of Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation is 65-0403969.
Mailing address is:
10501 FGCU Blvd S.
Fort Myers, FL 33965
Clients of Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, and BNY Mellon can easily make a designation to WGCU Public Media through Florida Gulf Coast University via the DAF Direct website.
The IRA Charitable Rollover (also known as a Qualified Charitable Distribution/QCD) is an excellent way to support WGCU and receive tax benefits in return. As you plan your required minimum distributions for the year, consider using your IRA account to make the most of your charitable giving.
Benefits of the IRA Charitable Rollover:
The IRA Charitable Rollover permits you to make donations to charitable organizations such as WGCU from your IRA without counting the distribution as part of your adjusted gross income (AGI) and, consequently, without paying taxes on it.
You won’t recognize the distribution as income for federal tax purposes.
The distribution would count toward your required minimum distribution (RMD) for the year.
If you are over age 70-1/2 and have an IRA, the rollover might be right for you if:
- You do not itemize deductions
- You don’t need your required minimum distribution (RMD)
- Your RMD causes more of your Social Security income to be taxed
- You are making charitable contributions at your deduction limit, but would like to do more
To qualify:
- You must be at least 70 1/2 years old and required to make an annual distribution from your IRA.
- Your total combined IRA Charitable Rollover donation cannot exceed $100,000 in any one year.
- Charitable contributions from an IRA must go directly to a public charity that is not a supporting organization. Contributions to donor-advised funds and private foundations, except in narrow circumstances, do not qualify for tax-free IRA rollover donations.
- Distributions can only be made from traditional IRAs or Roth IRAs. Charitable donations from 403(b) plans, 401(k) plans, pension plans, and other retirement plans are ineligible for the tax-free treatment.
- You cannot receive any goods or services in return for your IRA Charitable Rollover donation in order to qualify for the tax-free treatment.
- You must receive an acknowledgement from WGCU or other charity donated to for each rollover contribution with the specific language required by the IRS included, stipulating your intentions.
We strongly recommend that you seek the advice of your financial advisers prior to making an IRA Charitable Rollover donation, as personal circumstances can have a significant impact on whether such a contribution would be advantageous to you.
How to donate through your Individual Retirement Account (IRA) or make a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD):
Whether you have check writing privileges, or your financial institution will be sending the donation for you, at the right side is the necessary information.
PAYEE: Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation FBA WGCU Public Media
TAXPAYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 65-0403969
MEMO: Donor’s name and address, and the letters “IRA” or “QCD”, if these three items are not already printed on the face of the check.
Mail to:
FGCU Foundation
10501 FGCU Blvd. S.
Fort Myers, FL 33965
WGCU will send you a written acknowledgement of your gift to thank you and to confirm the amount of your gift and its intended purpose. Because there is no income tax deduction, you will not receive a conventional receipt.