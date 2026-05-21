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Farmers, small businesses and nonprofits impacted by drought can apply for relief

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:47 PM EDT
A drought is a prolonged period with little to no rainfall, leading to water shortages in a region. The air temperature can be hot or cold. A heat wave is usually just a few days of air temperatures far warmer than expected in a region during any given time of year. The air can contain a lot of moisture, and be humid, or just the opposite, described as "dry heat." Whatever the characteristics of the heat wave, it can worsen the impacts of a drought due to increased heat stress and a greater water demand. Despite a shorter-term duration, a heat wave can compound the bad things about a drought and cause more harm to man and the environment.
NOAA
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WGCU
A drought is a prolonged period with little to no rainfall, leading to water shortages in a region. The air temperature can be hot or cold.

Florida is parched and in the midst of the most widespread and severe droughts since 2012. This is fueled by persistent high-pressure systems and historic rainfall deficits.

And for a state that is at the near top for specialty produce, citrus and ornamental plants, this can spell disaster.

That’s why the U.S. Small Business Administration is rolling out low-interest disaster loans to small businesses and private, nonprofit organizations in Florida that have sustained financial losses since the drought began in December.

Counties within WGCU’s airwaves that are eligible to apply are Charlotte; Collier; DeSoto; Glades; Hendry; Highlands; Lee; Okeechobee and Sarasota.

The government is also offering Economic Injury Disaster loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, private-non-profits including faith-based organizations that have suffered financially.

Loans can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as four percent for small businesses. The rate is even lower, 3.6 for private nonprofits.

To apply online visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
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Eileen Kelley
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