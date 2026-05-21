Deadliest Memorial Day highways are in Southwest Florida

An analysis of data from Memorial Day weekends from 2019 to 2024 showed that two local roads—I-75 and US Route 41—saw the most deadlycrashes in the entire state of Florida.

Fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was analyzed by the Allen Law Firm in Gainesville to get the findings.

“No matter what road you’re traveling on, be responsible, sober, distraction-free,buckled in, and sure that your vehicle is in good working order.”

That’s a statement sent by email from Lieutenant Greg Bueno with the Public Affairs Division of the Florida Highway Patrol‘s Troop F in Southwest Florida.

Bueno went on to say that if you see an aggressive or impaired driver over the weekend or anytime, call Star-FHP. That call will go right into the Highway Patrol’s communication center and be sent immediately to troopers.