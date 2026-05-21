© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deadliest Memorial Day highways are in Southwest Florida

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:42 PM EDT

An analysis of data from Memorial Day weekends from 2019 to 2024 showed that two local roads—I-75 and US Route 41—saw the most deadlycrashes in the entire state of Florida.

Fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was analyzed by the Allen Law Firm in Gainesville to get the findings.

“No matter what road you’re traveling on, be responsible, sober, distraction-free,buckled in, and sure that your vehicle is in good working order.”

That’s a statement sent by email from Lieutenant Greg Bueno with the Public Affairs Division of the Florida Highway Patrol‘s Troop F in Southwest Florida.

Bueno went on to say that if you see an aggressive or impaired driver over the weekend or anytime, call Star-FHP. That call will go right into the Highway Patrol’s communication center and be sent immediately to troopers.
Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsCollier CountyLee CountyAccidentsVehicles
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU