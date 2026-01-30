Hurricane Ian Oral History Podcast

This project was produced by Susan Gard, with production support from Tanner Jenni. Original interviews were conducted by Janine Zeitlin, Susan Gard, and Sandra Viktorova. Photos by Tom James. Narration by Sara Jordan. Support for Hurricane Stories is made possible by a grant from Florida Humanities and the Community Foundation of Sarasota.

To learn more about the impact of Hurricane Ian, watch the documentary Rising: Surviving the Surge at wgcu.org.