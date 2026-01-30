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Hurricane Ian Oral History Podcast

Logo for Hurricane Stories Oral Histories, banner style image depicting a hurricane warning sign juxtaposed with bold text saying "Hurricane Stories". All over a stormy sky.

On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian changed Southwest Florida forever. This limited podcast series features oral histories from people impacted by the storm. Each episode centers on personal accounts from survivors, offering first hand reflections on their experiences, losses and resilience in the aftermath.

Support for this project provided by:

This project was produced by Susan Gard, with production support from Tanner Jenni. Original interviews were conducted by Janine Zeitlin, Susan Gard, and Sandra Viktorova. Photos by Tom James. Narration by Sara Jordan. Support for Hurricane Stories is made possible by a grant from Florida Humanities and the Community Foundation of Sarasota.

To learn more about the impact of Hurricane Ian, watch the documentary Rising: Surviving the Surge at wgcu.org.