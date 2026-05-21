Pet adoption fees waived at Collier DAS

Thinking about adopting a dog to boost your summer fun? Collier County Domestic Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for all dogs from Thursday May 21 to Sunday May 24.

Adult dogs as well as puppies of all sizes, breeds, and personalities will be available for adoption.

All adopted dogs will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and medically evaluated. In addition, adoption counselors will be on site to help match families with the right pet and to provide resources for post-adoption.

Come early, as available dogs are adopted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event Details:

• Dates: May 21 – May 24, 2026

• Adoption Fee: Waived for all shelter dogs

• Location:Collier County Domestic Animal Services, 7610 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL

• Hours: Daily 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesdays by appointment only.

For more information, visit Pets.Collier.Gov or call (239) 252-7387 (PETS).