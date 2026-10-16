Cary BarborReporter
czahaby@wgcu.org
Cary Barbor is a reporter for WGCU and hosts the Gulf Coast Life Book Club author interview show. She was a producer for Martha Stewart Radio on Sirius XM, where she hosted a live interview show with authors of new books. She was a producer for The Leonard Lopate Show, a live, daily show that covered arts, culture, politics, and food on New York City’s public radio station WNYC. She also worked as a producer on Studio 360, a national public radio culture magazine; and The Sunday Long Read, a show that features in-depth conversations with journalists and other writers. She has filed stories for NPR's The Pulse and Here & Now.
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Florida State Parks are free on Veterans Day.
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Free screenings for autism spectrum disorder are coming up.
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A blood test may help close the screening gap in detecting colon cancer.
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Medicare's open enrollment began this month. Even if you're happy with your coverage, be sure to check it over.
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Legislation has been proposed to exclude urological and ostomy supplies from competitive bidding for five years.
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A swallowing disorder is serious because it gets in the way of eating and drinking enough and getting proper nutrition. Author Diane Wolff's book can help.
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The condition BPPV is typically treated one way. But University of Florida neurologists believe another technique may deserve more attention.
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Menopause is linked to heart disease risk, and it’s never too early to fight against it with nutrition, exercise, and other lifestyle changes.
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As Pope Leo continues to recover from lung cancer surgery, a new book about him has just been released.
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Congressional District 22, significantly altered during the redistricting process, now spans Collier and Hendry counties and reaches nearly to Florida’s east coast.