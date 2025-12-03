Julie K. Brown, Perversion of Justice

Today, we hear an encore presentation of our conversation with Julie K. Brown, the investigative reporter with the Miami Herald. Seven years ago, almost exactly to the day, the Miami Herald began publishing a series of Brown’s stories on the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. Her reporting brought about federal indictments for Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, caused then-labor secretary Alex Acosta to step down, and set in motion compensation in the millions of dollars for Epstein’s victims. Brown later collected her reporting in a fascinating book calledPerversion of Justice. With the so-called Epstein files beginning to trickle out from the Justice Department, it’s a good time to revisit our conversation and read Julie K. Brown’s book if you haven’t.

Buy Perversion of Justice!

