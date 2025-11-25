© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Gulf Coast Life Book Club
Gulf Coast Life

American College of Sports Medicine reports on this year's fitness trends

By Cary Barbor
Published November 25, 2025 at 3:04 PM EST
A cyclist with a wearable fitness tracker.
A cyclist with a wearable fitness tracker.

The American College of Sports Medicine keeps careful track each year of what new habits people are picking up and what they are leaving behind when it comes to physical exercise. Theyissue a report each year that ranks the top ten trends in fitness. That report helps fitness professionals, gym owners,and theirclients,understand what is helpful in staying active. Today we have the lead author of the report, exercise physiologist Cayla McAvoy, who is here to take us through the list.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life Gulf Coast Life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor