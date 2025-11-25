American College of Sports Medicine reports on this year's fitness trends

The American College of Sports Medicine keeps careful track each year of what new habits people are picking up and what they are leaving behind when it comes to physical exercise. Theyissue a report each year that ranks the top ten trends in fitness. That report helps fitness professionals, gym owners,and theirclients,understand what is helpful in staying active. Today we have the lead author of the report, exercise physiologist Cayla McAvoy, who is here to take us through the list.

