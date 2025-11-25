"Books We Love" is here!

NPR’s “Books We Love” was released this week. It features a wide-ranging list of favorite books from critics, reporters, producers, and all NPR staffers. No matter what kind of bookyou’relooking for, you canprobably findit here.Here’sthe host of NPR’s “Book of the Day” podcast, Andrew Limbong, describing how to use the guide.

“The list is about in the neighborhood of380 books. And so even though I know that number is huge—for people who haven't used Books We Loved, it's an interactive guide. And sothere are little filter tags you can use tosort of narrow that number down and find a book that fits your tastes,” said Limbong.

A book Limbong and I both loved recently is Erin Somers’s novelTheTen YearAffair. We featured it onthe November 5thedition of Gulf Coast Life Book Club, which you can find at WGCU.org or on our podcast. Here’s Limbong again.

"This is a book about, for listeners who haven't read it.It'sa book about a woman—she meets a guy at a baby care class, and she starts thinking a lot about what it would be like to have an affair with him. And, you know, the book sort of, like, takes off from there into, I thinkit'sfair to say, like, two parallel lives. And as to like, what it would be like if she did and what it would be like if shedidn't,” Limbong said.

Check out NPR’s Books We Love.

Listen to Erin Somers discuss TheTen Year Affair on the Gulf Coast Life Book Club.

