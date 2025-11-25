Gov. DeSantis announces proposal to protect puppies in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday called for state lawmakers to address pet-breeding facilities, derided as “puppy mills,” during the upcoming legislative session.

“Now, many breeders take care of their animals and treat them with dignity and respect,” DeSantis said during an appearance at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee. “No doubt, there are some bad actors who keep these animals in inhumane conditions, and we want to put an end to that type of practice in the state of Florida.”

In addition to seeking legislation directed at "inhumane" breeding practices, DeSantis said the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will work with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to license and regulate breeders, with “very strong penalties” for people who mistreat animals.

“We will establish a hotline for individuals to call and report animal abuse by breeders, to better crack down on bad actors,” DeSantis added. “We also want to require pet stores to offer space to local shelters for adoption before they use space to sell dogs from the puppy mills.”

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said his agency will also work with the Florida Board of Veterinary Medicine to establish best management practices for dog breeders.

The 2026 legislative session will start Jan. 13.