WGCU's Guide to 'The Nutcracker' in Southwest Florida

Beyond the magic of Tchaikovsky’s score and exceptional dancing, costumes and sets, 'The Nutcracker' ballet evokes warm holiday memories. Chalk that up to the Christmas tree in the opening party scene and inclusion of scores of children in the storyline. With a Mouse King and his minions, an army of toy soldiers, snowflakes, fairies and an assortment of sweets, there’s nothing pretentious in this production. “The Nutcracker” is a ballet for everyone, especially kids.

This year, there are 20 performances of this holiday favorite by five ballet companies and three symphony orchestras.

Courtesy of The Naples Ballet / The Naples Ballet The Snow Queen gains altitude during the Naples Ballet's performance of 'The Nutcracker.'

The Naples Ballet with student dancers and guest professional soloist with the score performed live by the Naples Philharmonic (with Manuel Lopez-Gomez conducting) present performances of “The Nutcracker” in Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30. For tickets, telephone 800597-1900 or 239-597-1900 or visit https://artisnaples.org/events/nutcracker-naples-ballet.

Courtesy of Sarasota Cuban Ballet / Sarasota Cuban Ballet This year, a legendary theater designer is making the scenery and costumes for the Sarasota Cuban Ballet's performance of 'The Nutcracker.'

The Sarasota Cuban Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5 at the Sarasota Opera House. This holiday favorite features the beloved classic choreography and the beauty of Tchaikovsky’s score, with scenery and costumes conceived exclusively for the Sarasota Cuban Ballet by a legendary theater designer. For tickets, telephone 941-328-1300 or visit https://srqcubanballet.org/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Student Ella Litvak and professional dancer Kaique Barbosa perform during 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in 2024.

Gulfshore Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” with new choreography by GSB Artistic Directors Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Naples at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. For tickets, visit https://gsballet.org/shows-and-events/ or telephone 239-590-6191.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet Studio Company / Sarasota Ballet Studio Company Sarasota Ballet plus students from the Sarasota Ballet School, Sarasota Ballet's Margaret Barbieri Conservatory and Venice Symphony will perform 'The Nutcracker' at Venice Institute for Performing Arts.

Sarasota Ballet Studio Company plus students from The Sarasota Ballet School and The Sarasota Ballet’s Margaret Barbieri Conservatory and The Venice Symphony and Venice Institute for the Performing Arts perform “The Nutcracker” at the Venice Performing Arts Center Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-359-0099 or visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/the-nutcracker-dec-2025//.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Scene from last year's performance of 'The Nutcracker' by Gulfshore Ballet at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall to the accompaniment of Gulf Coast Symphony

Gulfshore Ballet and Gulf Coast Symphony (Maestro Andrew Kurtz conducting) present “The Nutcracker” with new choreography by GSB Artistic Directors Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20 and at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21. For tickets, telephone 800-440-7469 or 239-481-4849 or visit https://www.bbmannpah.com/events/detail/symphony-nutcracker.

Courtesy of Sarasota Cuban Ballet / Sarasota Cuban Ballet The Sarasota Cuban Ballet presents Nutcracker Breakfast with Santa at the Sarasota Cuban Ballet Auditorium Dec. 20 & 21.

The Sarasota Cuban Ballet presents Nutcracker Breakfast with Santa at the Sarasota Cuban Ballet Auditorium Dec. 20 & 21. Breakfast and cookie decorating begin at 10:30 with performance of “The Nutcracker Suite” from noon to 1 p.m. Seating is informal and not assigned. For tickets, telephone 941-328-1300 or visit https://srqcubanballet.org/.

Courtesy of Sarasota Ballet / Sarasota Ballet Battle royale between the Mouse King and the Nutcracker in Sarasota Ballet's performance of 'The Nutcracker'

The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company plus students from The Sarasota Ballet School and The Sarasota Ballet’s Margaret Barbieri Conservatory perform “The Nutcracker” in Sarasota Sunday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-359-0099 or visit https://www.sarasotaballet.org/productions/the-nutcracker-dec-2025//.

Courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Center / Van Wezel Performing Arts Center The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota presents 'Nutcracker Magical Christmas' on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota presents "Nutcracker Magical Christmas" on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.vanwezel.org/events.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The story follows a young girl named Clara, who creeps downstairs on Christmas Eve to play with her favorite gift, a nutcracker.

Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky based his Nutcracker Ballet on Alexandre (“The Three Musketeers”) Dumas’ 1844 adaptation of an 1816 holiday story by E.T.A. Hoffmann.

The story follows a young girl named Clara, who creeps downstairs on Christmas Eve to play with her favorite gift, a nutcracker. A mysterious magician by the name of Drosselmeyer is waiting to whisk her off on a magical adventure. After defeating the villainous Mouse King, Clara and the nutcracker fly on a golden sleigh through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy serves up a dazzling display of dances, including her own. Back at home in bed, Clara is convinced it must all have been a dream. But was it?

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” has set the standard for over-the-top costumes and sets, captivating choreography and breathtaking dancing.

The ballet was first performed at the Marrinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, in December 1892. The reviews weren’t complimentary.

Ever his own worst critic, Tchaikovsky thought little of the ballet, labeling it boring and “infinitely worse than 'Sleeping Beauty.'” But the ballet’s inaugural performance was marred by substandard choreography, a mundane set and costumes and an uninspired performance by the ballerina who danced the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Tchaikovsky's 'Nutcracker' is now the most performed ballet, bar none, and a Christmastime staple.

Since then, Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” has set the standard for over-the-top costumes and sets, captivating choreography and breathtaking dancing. It is now the most performed ballet, bar none, and a Christmastime staple.

