The return of the SWFL art shows

For many folks, the new year is the time to have new experiences. There’s no better way to dive into something spectacular than by joining in one of the many outdoor art shows that will be returning to Southwest Florida.

From downtown Fort Myers to Naples, Bonita Springs and nearly every corner in between, these exhibits not only showcase amazing art from around the world but bring in a bevy of visitors to the region. WGCU Arts and Culture Reporter Tom Hall shares how these art shows provide a nice boost to the local economy.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.