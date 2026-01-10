© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The return of the SWFL art shows

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published January 10, 2026 at 5:56 AM EST

For many folks, the new year is the time to have new experiences. There’s no better way to dive into something spectacular than by joining in one of the many outdoor art shows that will be returning to Southwest Florida.

From downtown Fort Myers to Naples, Bonita Springs and nearly every corner in between, these exhibits not only showcase amazing art from around the world but bring in a bevy of visitors to the region. WGCU Arts and Culture Reporter Tom Hall shares how these art shows provide a nice boost to the local economy.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusArtArtsArts & CultureNaplesFort MyersSarasotaCape CoralBonita Springs
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU