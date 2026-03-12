© 2026 WGCU News
All Florida Exhibition selections explore identity, history and place

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published March 12, 2026 at 1:28 PM EDT
Marquee for 40th Annual All Florida Exhibition
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
The All Florida Exhibition highlights the depth and diversity of contemporary art across the state’s 65,000 square miles.

Tim Jaeger is director and chief curator of galleries and exhibitions at Ringling College. Also an educator and artist, he is drawn to images that tell a story. His work often explores culture, identity and memory through a blend of realism and abstraction. His goal is always to connect people through art and create spaces where diverse voices and stories are seen and celebrated.

Juror Tim Jaeger
Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts
Alliance for the Arts
All Florida Exhibition juror Tim Jaeger is an artist, art educator and director and chief curator of galleries and exhibitions at Ringling College.

This philosophy is on full display in the 43 artworks he chose for the Alliance for the Arts’ 40 Annual All Florida Exhibition. Each piece presents viewers with an intriguing story focused on themes of identity, history and place.

It’s like walking through the chapters of a spellbinding book. Each painting and sculpture is both a page turner and a hook.

The All Florida Show is on view at the Alliance for the Arts through March 28.

'Seat at the Table' is among the realist paintings chosen by juror Tim Jaeger for this year's All Florida Exhibition.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
'Seat at the Table' is among the realist paintings chosen by juror Tim Jaeger for this year's All Florida Exhibition.

MORE INFORMATION:

The Alliance for the Arts received more than 450 submissions for this year’s All Florida Exhibition from artists throughout the state.

From that field, Jaeger chose 43 artworks created by 39 artists.

Of those, 33 are wall-hung pieces and10 are free-standing sculptures.

Lakeland artist Karla Pirona's 'After Lunch'
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Lakeland artist Karla Pirona had two hyper-realist paintings juried into the 40th Annual All Florida Exhibition, including 'After Lunch.'

The All Florida Exhibition highlights the depth and diversity of contemporary art across the state’s 65,000 square miles.

The artists chosen to participate in the 40th Annual All Florida Exhibition include Samara Ash, Johann Avedano, Brigitte Balbinot, Henry Benvenuti, Deon Blackwell, Leo Boisvert, Lynda Fay Braun, Monserrat Castillo Hernandez, Ariel Collins, Quanel Davis, Alane Enyart, Heidi Fausel, Dave Flach, Torenzo Gann, Mihail Gubin, Rima Jabbur, Claudia Jane Klein, Clarke Kwangwari, Alexander Nixon, Julie Obney, Nancy Oliveri, Raquel Pantin, Karla Pirona, Lynne Renzenberger, Elisabeth Rodriguez, Nadine Saitlin, Ricky Schenk, Stephen Seal, Joel Shapses, Lani Shapton, Norman Silva, Bethany Skena, Alice Sundstrom, Reen Troy, Wendy Wagner, Lynne Wesolowski, Amanda Westenberg, Hal Yaskulka and Bob Young.

'Be Still' by Lakeland artist Raquel Partin.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
'Be Still,' by Lakeland artist Raquel Partin

Among the realist paintings Jaeger juried into the show are Oliver Dominguez’s “Apprentice” (a gouache, color pencil and ink on paper drawing), “A Seat at the Table,” Lakeland artist Karla Pirona’s “After Lunch” and “Elvis’s Return to the Polk Theatre,” Winter Garden artist Raquel Partin’s “Be Still,” Cape Coral artist Lynne Renzenberger’s “Grape Expectations” and Elisabeth Rodriguez’s “Fly.”

Southwest Ranches' Elisabeth Rodriguez's 'Fly.'
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Southwest Ranches' Elisabeth Rodriguez's 'Fly.'

Reen Troy’s “Beach Day” and Fort Myers artist Stephen Seal’s “Ship in the Clouds” were two of this year’s All Florida abstracts, with Julie Chancy’s “Odds and Ends” representing the still life category and Sarasota’s Alice Sundstrom’s “I Don’t Know What I’m Going to Do with All These Bananas” providing an example of surrealism.

Bradenton artist Reen Troy's abstract painting 'Beach Day.'
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Bradenton artist Reen Troy's abstract painting, 'Beach Day'

Included among the show’s 10 free-standing sculptures are Nadine Saitlin’s “Substrat Vessel” and Joel Shapses’ “Tower of Color.”

Naples sculptor Joel Shapses' 'Tower of Color.'
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Naples sculptor Joel Shapses' 'Tower of Color'

Originally from Paducah, Kentucky, Jaeger earned his Bachelor of Arts from Ringling College of Art and Design in 2002 as a Trustee Scholar. He has maintained a studio in Sarasota for more than 25 years. Over that span, Jaeger has participated in exhibitions in several states and countries, receiving awards such as an artist in residency and fellowship in France and the Arts Leadership Award in Sarasota. To view Jaeger’s resume, visit https://timjaegerpainter.com/resume.

Crowd shot at show.
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
Talking art at the 40th Annual All Florida Exhibition

Jaeger’s recent works are gestural constructions about observing and understanding a subject/object and giving it a new abstract, material body. The work is created through a process involving applying a variety of mediums and materials, which create a familiar union brought to life through the equality of elements, patterns and design.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.
More from WGCU