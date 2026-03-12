Florida Studio Theatre celebrates 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' with Tony-nominated 'Night with Janis Joplin'

She had rock’s most explosive voice. She ascended to the forefront of the 1960s counterculture at Woodstock. Fifty-six years after her death, Janis Joplin still exerts a pervasive influence on female American singers and songwriters such as Billie Eilish. And this week, Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota brings “A Night with Janis Joplin” to the Keating Theatre.

The Tony-nominated musical not only shines a spotlight on Joplin, but also on the women who taught her the blues, such as Etta James, Bessie Smith, and Aretha Franklin.

“It's a raw and intimate look at Janis's life, amongst the backdrop of an electric rock concert that will get audiences dancing in the aisles,” said Director Ben Liebert.

Featuring hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” “A Night with Janis Joplin” is onstage through March 29.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Francesca Ferrari makes Florida Studio Theatre debut as Janis Joplin.

“A Night with Janis Joplin” is the third and final production in Florida Studio Theatre’s 2026 Stage III series.

The Tony-nominated musical features music and lyrics by Janis Joplin and book by Randy Johnson. The show traces Joplin’s meteoric rise and the musical influences that shaped her singular sound.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Francesca Ferrari previously performed the title role in the national tour of 'A Night with Janis Joplin.'

Liebert’s work as a director and choreographer includes FST’s “Lucky Stiff,” “Jersey Boys” and “Waitress,” as well as productions of “Into the Woods,” “The Producers” and “Ordinary Days.” As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in “Wicked,” in addition to off-Broadway and regional productions of “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Chicago.”

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Francesca Ferrari's previous stage credits include 'The Radium Girls,' 'Beautiful' and 'Les Misérables.

Making her Florida Studio Theatre debut in the role of Janis Joplin is Francesca Ferrari, who previously performed in the national tour of “A Night with Janis Joplin. Her additional credits include “The Radium Girls,” “Beautiful” and “Les Misérables.”

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Alternatively portraying Janis Joplin two nights per week is Laura Frye, who is also making her FST debut.

Alternatively portraying Janis Joplin two nights per week is Laura Frye, who is also making her FST debut. Frye’s recent credits include “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Waitress,” “The Perfect Mate,” “Aspects of Love” and “Bright Star.”

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Also making her FST debut as Joplinaire 1 is Jasmine Lawrence.

Rounding out the cast are Jasmine Lawrence as Joplinaire 1 (FST debut), Briana Brooks as Joplinaire 2/Dance Captain (FST debut), Jannie Jones as Joplinaire 3 (“Ethel Waters,” “Divas,” “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “The ’70s: More Than a Decade,” “Guitar Girls,” “Blue Suede Shoes”), and Katie Porter as Joplinaire 4 (FST debut).

The cast is backed by a live band featuring FST Resident Music Director Nathaniel Beliveau on keyboard (“Lucky Stiff,” “Feeling Good,” “Jersey Boys,” “Dames at Sea”), Christian Allen on drums (“Feeling Good”), Faun Holley on bass (FST debut), and Travis F. Welch on guitar (FST debut).

The creative team includes Ben Liebert (director/scenic design), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music director), Andrew Gray (lighting design), Nicholas Christensen (sound design), Madison Queen (costume design), Emilia Ciotti Hernández* (AEA stage manager), Sage Brown (stage management intern), and Matthew Parvin (AEA ASM).

For tickets, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org or call (941) 366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Briana Brooks is Joplinaire 2 and Dance Captain in 'A Night with Janis Joplin.'

Fun Facts about the “Undisputed Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”

Although it's been 56 years since her death at the age of 27, Joplin’s powerful personality and undeniable talent live on in music, inspiring artists like Pink, Florence Welch, St. Vincent, Hozier and Billie Eilish (who echoes Joplin’s spirt of social consciousness through her work).

She paved the way for future icons such as Stevie Nicks and Alanis Morissette. Countless female singer/songwriters have been inspired by her unapologetic authenticity and charismatic stage presence.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Countless female singer/songwriters have been inspired by Janis Joplin's unapologetic authenticity and charismatic stage presence.

She was renowned for her uncanny ability to fuse blues, rock and folk to create her unique sound.

Her hit “Piece of My Heart” serves as a prime example, showcasing her emotional depth influenced by blues legends such as Bessie Smith and Lead Belly.

Like iconic modern artist Robert Rauschenberg, Joplin was born and raised in Port Arthur, Texas.

She was bullied and relentlessly ridiculed by her high school classmates. The experience had a lasting impact. Joplin stated in a June 25, 1970, interview on "The Dick Cavett Show" that her classmates had "laughed me out of class, out of town, and out of the state."

Joplin's popularity soared after she performed at Woodstock in 1969. Her 11-set performance, which included hits like "To Love Somebody" and "Work Me Lord" cemented her place in rock 'n' roll history.

Her final album, “Pearl” (1971), was released posthumously. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified quadruple platinum.

She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.

Rolling Stone ranked her among the greatest artists and singers of all time.

Her psychedelic 1965 Porsche 356 Cabriolet sold for $1.76 million at Sotheby’s in 2016, and a replica along with her original artwork is displayed at the Museum of the Gulf Coast, where Janis Joplin is an honored member of the Music Hall of Fame in her hometown of Port Arthur.

A biopic about Joplin titled “Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can” starring and co-produced by Shailene Woodley is in pre-production. In a new interview with People magazine, “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Big Little Lies” star has admitted to feeling nervous in regard to the singing aspect of the movie, sharing, “Singing is very scary. It’s very vulnerable.” For the film, Woodley has teamed up with 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry on the musical aspect of the movie, whom she praised as being “an incredible songwriter, singer and music producer.”

As of this writing, no filming or release date has been announced. The project has been in development for seven years, with the major stumbling block being the Joplin Estate’s reluctance until recently to license Joplin’s catalog.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'A Night with Janis Joplin' is performed in the Keating Theatre in downtown Sarasota.

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota’s contemporary theater. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theater that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, FST is where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theater.

FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country. It serves more than 225,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children’s Theatre, Improv, The FST School, and New Play Development. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact – providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

