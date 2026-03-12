© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Charlotte County to host Veteran Services Resource Fair one-stop event March 27

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 12, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
KC-135 flyover by the 6th Air Refueling Wing. At the age of 21, William “Bill” R. Gaines, Jr., of Charlotte County was one of 22 Floridians and one of 241 members of the U.S. Peacekeeping troops that died in a suicide bombing of Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, almost 40 years ago. A groundbreaking was held, Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023, for the Beirut Peacekeepers Memorial Tower. The structure will be erected at William R. Gaines, Jr., Veterans Memorial Park, and will memorialize the Americans who died that day and honor all the Peacekeepers who served in Beirut in 1982-1984.
Andrea Melendez
/
WGCU

Charlotte County is hosting a Veteran Services Resource Fair one-stop event March 27 to provide information on more than 30 local organizations offering support, resources, and guidance.

The fair is planned from 9 a.m. to noon at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte.

Attendees can explore services ranging from healthcare to employment, education, and other programs designed to strengthen daily life. Visitors can enjoy free resources, meet community partners, and connect with fellow veterans. Light refreshments will be available for attendees thanks to generous donations from local businesses including Panera Bread, Abbe’s Donuts, Wawa, and Applebee’s

Transportation is available through Charlotte County Transit. Rides can be scheduled by anyone using the Charlotte Rides app or by calling 941-575-4000.

For information, contact Veteran Services at 941-764-5579 or veteranservices@charlottecountyfl.gov.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsVeterans
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
