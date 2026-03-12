Charlotte County to host Veteran Services Resource Fair one-stop event March 27

Charlotte County is hosting a Veteran Services Resource Fair one-stop event March 27 to provide information on more than 30 local organizations offering support, resources, and guidance.

The fair is planned from 9 a.m. to noon at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte.

Attendees can explore services ranging from healthcare to employment, education, and other programs designed to strengthen daily life. Visitors can enjoy free resources, meet community partners, and connect with fellow veterans. Light refreshments will be available for attendees thanks to generous donations from local businesses including Panera Bread, Abbe’s Donuts, Wawa, and Applebee’s

Transportation is available through Charlotte County Transit. Rides can be scheduled by anyone using the Charlotte Rides app or by calling 941-575-4000.

For information, contact Veteran Services at 941-764-5579 or veteranservices@charlottecountyfl.gov.

