SWFL In Focus

-
In the 1980s, slave labor was used to mine “blood diamonds” in Africa. These brutal conditions have shifted to another coveted item, cobalt, a critical ingredient in rechargeable batteries.
-
Most people are aware of the culture and style that make Harlem stand out in New York City. But in the Sunshine State, the small community of Harlem goes mostly unnoticed.
-
The battle over “Alligator Alcatraz” came to a head in a Miami-Dade courtroom. Judge Kathleen Williams has granted a temporary restraining order that has stopped any future construction on the site.
-
In order to meet the 1 million deportations in one year mandate, lawyers say local authorities are utilizing racial profiling to target people who have legal status to stay in the county.
-
As students return to the classroom, experts also say that a good night’s sleep is important in getting kids on the best path for good grades.
-
Southwest Florida continues to grow and that has put a strain on some of the schools in areas like Collier County. To help combat this rise in students, the district just cut the ribbon on Bear Creek Elementary.
-
While most of the focus of the American Revolution is on the original 13 colonies, Florida did play a role in the War for Independence.
-
Most Americans are familiar with the basics of the American Revolution, but a new documentary film from Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt will dissect the revolution like no other before.
-
Last year, The School District of Lee County had 235 teaching vacancies but have since whittled down that number to only 45, meaning there will be a certified schoolteacher in every classroom.
-
Hurricane season is starting to pick up and researchers are looking for new ways to get ahead of the storms. At FIU, they ramped up their technology with a contraption known as “The Wall of Wind”.