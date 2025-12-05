© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Capturing the beauty and grace of professional basketball

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published December 5, 2025 at 6:55 AM EST

When Dr. James Naismith first passed a ball through a peach basket, he never could have imagined that the game of basketball would turn into a global phenomenon that would lead to decades of memories and amazing moments.

Many sports have their heroes, but basketball has an uncanny ability to turn stars into legends and build fuel for both the history of the game and the heroes that have mastered the hardwood. Shea Serrano takes a look at some of the players and moments that have left an indelible mark in his life in his new book Expensive Basketball.

WGCU’s Teddy Byrne caught up with the author to learn more about the inspiration behind the book that ditches the analytics for good old fashioned gut intuition.

WGCU News
