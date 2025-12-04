Sarasota Cuban Ballet's 'Nutcracker' features sets and costumes created by legendary Broadway designer

Sarasota Cuban Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Sarasota Opera House on Friday. That performance will feature classic choreography and the beauty of Tchaikovsky’s score. But as Administrative Director Barbara Worth explains, there’s more to this production.

“What's special is that we have gorgeous sets and costumes that were designed by a legendary theater designer,” Worth noted. “He chooses not to be publicized, but he's a legendary theater designer who has designed a number of pieces for Broadway and other theaters. So, it was created specifically for us, and it really makes the performance special.”

As it turns out, that designer is Steve Rubin. His scenic and costume design for “On Golden Pond” in 1979 garnered two Drama Desk Award nominations.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Sarasota Cuban Ballet is located on the Girl Scout campus on Cattlemen Road in Sarasota.

MORE INFORMATION:

Friday’s performance is at 6 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-328-1300 or visit srqcubanballet.org/.

Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” has become a tradition in Southwest Florida. Beyond the magic of Tchaikovsky’s score and exceptional dancing, costumes and sets, the ballet has the uncanny ability to evoke warm holiday memories. Chalk that up to the Christmas tree in the opening party scene and inclusion of scores of children in the storyline. With a Mouse King and his minions, an army of toy soldiers, snowflakes, fairies and an assortment of sweets, there’s nothing pretentious in this production. “The Nutcracker” is a ballet for everyone, especially kids.

Another reason “The Nutcracker” is special in Worth’s eyes is because it provides so many roles for children and young dancers.

“While professionals from the Sarasota Cuban Ballet Studio Company are featured, students from the school from age 3 to 20 also participate,” Worth noted. “So it's a wonderful family event. Yeah, that's a great piece because it's got so many different roles for small children and it really gives them the ability to get a taste of what it's like to perform in front of an audience.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Sarasota Cuban Ballet's rehearsal space and auditorium on Cattlemen Road in Sarasota

Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky based his Nutcracker Ballet on Alexandre (“The Three Musketeers”) Dumas’ 1844 adaptation of an 1816 holiday story by E.T.A. Hoffmann.

The story follows a young girl named Clara, who creeps downstairs on Christmas Eve to play with her favorite gift, a nutcracker. A mysterious magician by the name of Drosselmeyer is waiting to whisk her off on a magical adventure. After defeating the villainous Mouse King, Clara and the nutcracker fly on a golden sleigh through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy serves up a dazzling display of dances, including her own. Back at home in bed, Clara is convinced it must all have been a dream. But was it?

The ballet was first performed at the Marrinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, in December 1892. The reviews weren’t complimentary.

Ever his own worst critic, Tchaikovsky thought little of the ballet, labeling it boring and “infinitely worse than 'Sleeping Beauty.'” But the ballet’s inaugural performance was marred by substandard choreography, a mundane set and costumes and an uninspired performance by the ballerina who danced the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Since then, Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” has set the standard for over-the-top costumes and sets, captivating choreography and breathtaking dancing. It is now the most performed ballet, bar none, and a Christmastime staple.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.