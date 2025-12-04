The potential for a trillion dollar holiday shopping season

Economic uncertainty surrounds the United States, due in part to rises in tariffs, a soft job market and the recent government shutdown. Yet that doesn’t seem to be dissuading shoppers this upcoming holiday season.

The National Retail Federation forecasts that for the first time ever, shoppers are expected to spend more than one trillion dollars during the holiday season. We spoke with Brittany Billings, Chief Marketing Officer for TraxRetail, to understand how people are going to be spending their hard-earned dollars for the season of giving.

