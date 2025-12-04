© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The potential for a trillion dollar holiday shopping season

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:53 AM EST

Economic uncertainty surrounds the United States, due in part to rises in tariffs, a soft job market and the recent government shutdown. Yet that doesn’t seem to be dissuading shoppers this upcoming holiday season.

The National Retail Federation forecasts that for the first time ever, shoppers are expected to spend more than one trillion dollars during the holiday season. We spoke with Brittany Billings, Chief Marketing Officer for TraxRetail, to understand how people are going to be spending their hard-earned dollars for the season of giving.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Business/Economy WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusShoppingBusinessEconomyTariffsHolidaysChristmas
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU