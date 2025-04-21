Reciprocal tariffs instituted after the presidential election have had a marked effect on local businesses in Fort Myers. The application of a 10% tariff on all imports with higher sectoral tariffs on goods like steel, aluminum, and auto parts has increased operation costs across the area. Estero staple FK Your Diet, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, and Affinity Aluminum, an outdoors enclosure business serving greater Fort Myers, have been affected by this recent legislation.