-
Reciprocal tariffs instituted after the presidential election have had a marked effect on local businesses in Fort Myers. The application of a 10% tariff on all imports with higher sectoral tariffs on goods like steel, aluminum, and auto parts has increased operation costs across the area. Estero staple FK Your Diet, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, and Affinity Aluminum, an outdoors enclosure business serving greater Fort Myers, have been affected by this recent legislation.
-
What exactly are tariffs? And how will these increase impact businesses in The Sunshine State? FGCU professor Victor Claar joins us to offer insight into the drastic changes in international trade.