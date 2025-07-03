New SBA portal to connect business owners with local suppliers

Small businesses have been hit hard by the increase in import prices from tariff changes in the past year. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is combatting this through its new Make Onshoring Great Again portal.

The portal is a public/private partnership utilizing three searchable platforms with the goal of making it easier for business owners to find manufacturers in their area and avoid high prices for overseas goods.

“It’s important to actually have real people you can talk to, that are a drive away, where you can see the products. It’s only going to help communities. It’s going to help your neighbors. It’s going to help everyone. It’s going to bring jobs in. It’s just an economic move for the community as a whole,” SBA Regional Administrator Tyler Teresa said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , 4.5 million manufacturing jobs have been lost since the induction of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1992. Switching from overseas to American suppliers is an effort to bring profits back through local communities.

The portal’s three platforms provide services from a small coffee shop looking for branded mugs to an auto parts manufacturer that requires specific fasteners.

Industrynet allows users to search for International Organization standard (ISO) manufacturers in their area. Thomasnet works as a broad marketplace for American suppliers. Connex is a state-specific platform that partners manufacturers with companies. All three have filters for location, company size, and brand.

The SBA also provides access to capital through loans, online training programs, and even a red tape hotline for businesses struggling as a result of federal regulations.

“You just have to reach out and ask. Part of my job is to make sure that people know the resources we have so no matter what your dream is, you can go after it, and there’s going to be a team here to support you,” Teresa said.