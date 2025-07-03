Arts Center Theatre's new 'Encore Series' provides entertainment to year-round Marco patrons

Arts Center Theatre has launched an encore series in an effort to provide quality entertainment to year-round patrons.

“The first is ‘Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,’ which is performed by Louise Cornetta,” said Executive Director Hyla Crane. “‘Irma Bombeck’ is extremely funny, and Louise does a remarkable job portraying this character that is so well known and loved, certainly by those of us of a certain age. It was exceedingly popular when we had it here last, and we have her for four performances at the end of July.”

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Louise Cornetta is at wit's end as Erma Bombeck.

Through her production company, Marylou Productions, Cornetta regularly performs “Irma Bombeck” at retirement homes, community centers and other venues across Southwest Florida.

“It will be followed up by Peter Vogel’s production of ‘Til Death Do Us Part – You First,” Crane continued. “It is a one man show. Peter plays multiple characters. It is a very funny piece. He is a very funny actor. It is extremely enjoyable and he will be coming for both a matinee and an evening production.”

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Peter Vogel will do two performances of 'Til Death Do Us Part — You First' on Aug. 6.

That will be on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 28 and 29, “The Swingset,” written and directed by local playwright Kristyn Estes, will return for an encore.

“For all the chatter, it is a play that is charming, that is funny, that was extremely well acted,” noted Crane. “Kristyn did not just write it; she directed and starred in it. She’s a fabulous actress and people were entertained. There were parts that were very funny and … moved people in many respects. So while the marketing made it seem like it was going to be racy, at the end of the day, it was just a wonderful show.”

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Local playwright Kristyn Estes also directs and stars in 'The Swingset.'

MORE INFORMATION:

“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” was written by Allison and Margaret Engel. Louise K. Cornetta will perform this one-woman show at the Arts Center Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on July 24 and 25 and 3 p.m. on July 26 and 27.

For her performance last season, Cornetta was nominated for a Broadway SW Award for best solo performance.

Cornetta is seen regularly on the Seminole Gulf Murder Mystery Train and has appeared on the Princess Cruise Ship for GibsonHouse Mystery Performers.

Before moving to Florida in 2022, Cornetta played the lead in "Cahoots, Misdeeds of the Mistletoe Mine" at the Actors Gym in Hamden, Connecticut, and appeared in "Coming to Town" and "Zooming Through Life" with The Orange Players Theater Company. In Connecticut, Louise also appeared in short films, showcases and commercials. Shortly before the pandemic, she made her feature film debut in "The Dangerfields," which was released nationally in June of 2022 and is now available on Amazon Prime.

Since relocating to Florida, Cornetta has appeared in "Love Letters" for Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island, the lead in "Beer for Breakfast" at The Studio Players and the lead in "A Girl’s Guide to Chaos" for the Center for the Performing Arts Bonita Springs, where she has also performed in "Funny Shorts Live," "Stage-It" and staged readings.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Louise Cornetta received rave reviews for her portrayal in 'Hollywood Arms' of the character of Louise (a role based on Carol Burnette's real-life mother).

“Marco audiences saw her in our first season of Arts Center Theatre in the award-winning production of ‘Hollywood Arms’ and the following season she was in our production of ‘Vanities,’" Crane noted. “So she has graced our stage, and we are thrilled that she is coming back with this show.”

“‘Til Death Do Us Part…You First!” is a one-man tour-de-force performance about the ups and downs of love and marriage. Combining fast-paced comedy with a grounded sense of pathos, the 90-minute monologue written and performed by Peter Fogel chronicles the comedian’s personal journey to find acceptance.

The journey begins when Fogel receives a greeting card from Chaz Palminteri, who agrees to direct the solo show on the condition that Fogel tells a truthful and honest story about his previous relationships. Throughout the evening, Palminteri’s voice wafts on stage, playing the part of the wise therapist, forcing Fogel to revisit his past relationships and confront his flaws. Fogel will have the audience roaring with laughter as he relates one bold and wacky anecdote after another, about everyone from his relatives to his friends and his ex-lovers.

“It is a show [Fogel] continues to work on, continues to make changes to,” Crane said. “Nothing is ever static in his work."

“’The Swingset’ is an entertaining story of mixed signals, mishaps and miscommunication that sends its two characters, Jake and Abby, into a romantic tailspin — sure to deliver audiences a ‘swingin’ good time,” said playwright Kristyn Estes, who stars in the show alongside noted actor Fred Buchalter.

The comedic script chronicles Jake and Abby’s retirement move to their Florida island dream home. However, Jake fears the dream has become a nightmare after he discovers the island’s naughty little secret, and it appears that Abby has much wilder ideas about their next chapter.

There’s even more summer entertainment

In addition to the Encore Series, Arts Center Theatre will produce a children’s summer theater show, a staged reading, "Marjory Stoneman Douglas: A Voice for the Everglades” and two more shows by Stage 2 Improv.

“The Aristocats Kids” will be the culmination of the Arts Center Theatre’s two-week children’s theater program during the middle two weeks of July. It’s a charming, smooth, and adventurous stage adaptation of Disney’s 1970 film. The story follows Duchess and her kittens, Telouse, Berlioz, and Marie — the smartest Aristocats in Paris – who are cat-napped and abandoned miles from home by a dastardly butler with a hidden agenda. With the unlikely help of a jazz-loving group of Alley Cats, Duchess and her kittens valiantly endeavor to find their way home for a joyful reunion with their beloved owner, Madame. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes “Thomas O’Malley Cat,” “The Aristocats” and “Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat.”

There are two shows, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 19.

“‘Aristocats’ will be directed by Dr. Cindy Gomez, who is in the Collier County Public School System and who’s at Lely right now,” said Crane.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Arts Center Theatre Poster for 'Marco Midnight.'

The reading of Mitch Eil’s “Marco Midnight” is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Aug. 10. In this play, Marco Island private detective Dan Paradise returns to the stage in the third installment of Eil’s collection of stories set in and about Marco Island. In this installment Dan Paradise is asked to assist a family on a unique treasure hunt based on a letter left for them in their parents' estate. Dan, Martin Prince and a very energetic friend determine to locate the family fortune, which they have been told is hidden in a special place in one of Marco’s luxury beachfront condos. But hilarity and intrigue ensue when they hit an unexpected, and perhaps life-threatening, snag.

This is a free performance, but an RSVP is required.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'A Voice for the Everglades' is directed by Frank Blocker and stars Melissa Hennig.

“A Voice for the Everglades” is about Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ pivotal book, “The Everglades: River of Grass.” Douglas was an environmentalist who continues to inspire. Blessed with a wry humor, a sharp wit and an enlightened perspective, Douglas packed a lot of living into her 108 years of life — and made a tangible difference. “A Voice for the Everglades” is directed by Frank Blocker and stars Melissa Hennig.

The final two shows by Stage 2 Improv are Aug. 2 and Sept. 20.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts The final two shows by Stage 2 Improv are Aug. 2 and Sept. 20.

“The point of all of the programming … and there will be some additional programming added … for our period of what I call the shoulder season, which for me is May through October, we have to be careful with our programming in September and October because of potential inclement weather, and you don’t want to be canceling and moving people around,” Crane noted. “So we are going to stick to single performances that, if weather were to interfere, could be more readily rescheduled.”

Crane is pleased with the programming that Arts Center Theatre will produce in July, August and September.

“It’s important for us to continue presenting theatrical performances, to bring comedy to the theater, because there are people who are here who deserve to be entertained.”

