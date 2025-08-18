Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of Aug. 18

This week, three shows open, five shows continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to this irrepressible artist features 'Fats' Waller’s signature songs, including 'Ain’t Misbehavin,’ 'Honeysuckle Rose' and 'The Joint is Jumpin.’

“Big Sexy” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer and comedic entertainer. He realized his dream of becoming a professional musician at age 15. His Harlem stride style influenced the sound of modern jazz piano. Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to this irrepressible artist features Waller’s signature songs, including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “The Joint is Jumpin’” and many more. “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue” premiered on the WBTT main stage during the 2022 – 2023 season to great acclaim. Opens Friday, Aug. 22; runs to Sept. 7. This week’s performances are in the Donnelly Theatre on Friday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. For tickets visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004vF6TMAU or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre A side-splitting musical mystery with a twist, this madcap whodunit blends comedy, music, and murder in a fast-paced laugh-fest.

“Murder for Two” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: A side-splitting musical mystery with a twist, this madcap whodunit blends comedy, music, and murder in a fast-paced laugh-fest. A small-town cop dreams of becoming a detective, and his big break comes when a famous author is murdered, and the nearest detective is miles away. Can he crack the case? Two actors take on 13 roles—one as the investigator, the other as every suspect… while both play the piano! Opens Friday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. This week’s other performances are Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-for-two/.

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'Sharing the Same Umbrella' is humorous yet poignant comedy about moving on after a loss written by local playwright Wayne Keller.

“Sharing the Same Umbrella” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: A year after her husband’s death, Helen’s sister and friends hatch a plan to get her life back on track. When a surprise ambush fails, the friends persevere with plot after plot until Phred, the mystery man, arrives. In this world premiere comedy, a local playwright (and Broadway Palm bartender) tackles love and loss with compassion and humor, proving that life, and maybe even love, after loss is possible. Opens Thursday, Aug. 21; runs through Aug. 31. This week’s performances are Thursday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'Matilda JR' is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers.

“Matilda Jr” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Matilda JR is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall’s motto: “Bambinatum est Magitum,” or “Children are Maggots.” She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, who, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story” so “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.” Four performances: Friday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre A sixty-something woman inherits a vacant theater from her uncle and decides to revive it with the help of three of her neighbors in 'Backstage Broads.'

"Backstage Broads" [Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre]: A sixty-something woman inherits a vacant theater from her uncle and decides to revive it with the help of three of her neighbors. She doesn’t have much money, so they have to build the set themselves. And to save on licensing fees, she hires a director who’s written a musical loosely based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.” This week's performances are Friday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the website at capecafetheatre.com or calling 239-363-0848 for more information.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Comedy Lottery' performs in Bowne's Lab in downtown Sarasota.

“Comedy Lottery” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of our team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. Our cast of funny people are off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win your laughter. What will they come up with next? We have absolutely no idea. But one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in your hands. Closes Aug. 30. This week’s performance is Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/25-comedy-lottery-2 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre By popular demand, 'Don't Dress for Dinner' has been extended through Aug. 31.

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: Bernard has it all planned—a perfect weekend of romance with his mistress, complete with gourmet dining and an ironclad alibi provided by his best friend, Robert. But when Bernard’s wife unexpectedly discovers Robert is coming for a visit, she sees a perfect chance for a romantic escapade of her own. Soon, alibis crumble, secrets unravel, and a quiet weekend quickly spins into a whirlwind of confusion and chaos. Extended to Aug. 31. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dont-dress-for-dinner.

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre 'Men Are Dogs' is local playwright Joe Simonelli's most popular comedy.

“Men Are Dogs” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Dr. Cecelia Monahan has a serious problem. As a therapist who runs a support group for single and divorced women, she must listen to a number of relationship problems from her unusual cadre of patients. There’s no peace at home, either, as she has to deal with the unsolicited advice of her live-in mother on subjects ranging from dating to cooking. The doctor, however, is not above using some unorthodox methods of her own — such as hiring out-of-work actors to role play with her patients. It is only when Cecelia meets the new substitute package delivery man that the doctor must learn to practice what she preaches. This week’s performance is Thursday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the website at capecafetheatre.com or calling 239-363-0848 for more information.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre With songs like 'Blame It on the Summer Night,' 'Too Darn Hot' and 'Steppin’ Out with My Baby,' this steamy night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer.

“Too Darn Hot” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “Too Darn Hot” breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more. With songs like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” this steamy, refreshing night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer. Features Carole J. Bufford, Isaac Mingus, Angela Steiner and Aaron Nix. Runs through September 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m; and Sunday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/too-darn-hot-songs-for-a-summer-night.

