Burrowing owl festival brings wildlife experts to Cape Coral

WGCU | By Alexandra Johnson
Published February 9, 2026 at 7:59 AM EST
An adult owl feeding its chick
Kathy Tremblay
An adult owl feeding its chick

Wildlife experts from across North America will headline the 24th Annual Burrowing Owl Festival, hosted by Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife, on Feb. 28 at Rotary Park in Cape Coral.

The festival’s speaker lineup includes biologists and conservation leaders focused on protecting burrowing owls and other native species. One of this year’s featured speakers, Graham Dixon-MacCallum, will travel from Alberta, Canada, to discuss conservation efforts for the western subspecies of burrowing owls.

Dixon-MacCallum, a conservation program manager with the Wilder Institute, will speak about population declines in western North America and efforts to help juvenile owls survive their first winter through temporary human care before being released in the spring.

Other speakers include Emma Engel, a biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Wildlife Assistance Program, who will present on coexisting with coyotes, and Beverly Saltonstall, a founding member of Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife and author of Cape Coral Burrowing Owls Don’t Hoot. Saltonstall will share insights into the behavior and habits of Cape Coral’s local owl population.

The speaker series is part of a full-day Wildlife and Environmental Expo running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will also feature live animal encounters, wildlife bus tours, a conservation expo with more than 30 organizations, children’s activities, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and a silent auction.

A $5 donation is suggested for attendees ages 12 and up. Proceeds support local wildlife conservation efforts.

More information is available at ccfriendsofwildlife.org.

Burrowing Owls Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife
