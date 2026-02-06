'Go Red For Women' event helps put the focus on heart disease

JENNIFER CRAWFORD Jennifer Johnson and Sue Ryan co-chair the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women's Luncheon, Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon Thursday February 05, 2026

National Wear Red Day 2026 was celebrated on Friday via the Go Red for Women Campaign shining a light on heart disease, the leading killer of women.

The Southwest Florida Go Red for Women effort took center stage at the Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburon Thursday.

The annual event spotlights the fact that cardiovascular disease claims the life of a woman every 80 seconds and causes one in three deaths among women each year.

Stroke and heart disease kill more women than all cancers combined. Doctors say women experiencing life stages from pregnancy to menopause, have increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Hundreds of southwest Floridians including survivors of heart disease, business and community leaders, and health care providers like Lee Health, turned out to support the efforts to raise awareness and money for Go Red for Women.

True Fashionistas founder and podcaster, Jennifer Johnson co-chaired the luncheon with leadership coach, speaker, and author Sue Ryan of Naples.

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association's movement to focus attention on the prevalence of heart disease in women and effect change to improve the lives of women. CVS Pharmacy is a national sponsor of Go Red for Women.

