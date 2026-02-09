© 2026 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is adjusted gross income below standard deduction? You may not need to file a tax return

WGCU | By Tom Hall
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:38 PM EST
Signage on IRS Building
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
/
WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall
People whose adjusted gross income is less than the standard deduction are exempt from filing income tax returns in most instances.

Everyone knows the deadline for filing their federal income taxes is April 15th. But not everyone has to file. People whose adjusted gross income is less than the standard deduction are exempt from filing in most instances. This can be especially beneficial for people 65 and older, where the standard deduction is $17,750 for single filers and $34,700 if both spouses are 65 or older.

Exceptions apply. For example, if you employed at-home care or maid service, received $400 or more from self-employment or received money from a health savings account, a return is still required.

If you do have to file but are visually challenged, consider using IRS Form 1040-SR. It has larger type than the regular 1040.

MORE INFORMATION:

The standard deduction is different for taxpayers over and under age 65.

For people 64 and under, it’s $15,750 for single filers and those who are married but filing separately and $31,500 for married couples filing joint returns. (That’s an increase of $1,150 from the 2024 tax year for single filers and $2,300 from 2024 for joint returns.)

As mentioned, the standard deduction for people 65 and older is $17,750 for single filers (a $2,000 increase over 2024) and $34, 700 for married couples filing jointly (up $1,600 per spouse or $3,200 over 2024).

In addition to the standard deduction, there’s a new $6,000 bonus deduction for people 65 or older whose “modified adjusted gross income” (MAGI) is $75,000 or less as a single filer or $12,000 for married couples filing jointly whose MAGI is $150,000 or less. The deduction is reduced as income exceeds those limits and is completely phased out at $175,000 for single filers and $250,000 for married couples filing jointly.

For purposes of determining whether you are required to file at all, gross income only includes the taxable portion of your Social Security benefits (if any).

In addition to the exceptions previously noted, a return is also required if you or your spouse are subject to alternative minimum tax or received advance payments of the premium tax credit with respect to health insurance coverage through the Marketplace. You must also file an income tax return if you purchased an electric vehicle and the amount you paid was reduced by transferring the EV tax credit to the dealer.

Even if your income is less than the standard deduction, it may nevertheless be beneficial to file a return if you can claim the earned income credit, additional child tax credit, American opportunity credit or premium tax credit. These credits could generate a tax refund even though you may not be subject to tax.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Business/Economy WGCU NewsIRS
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Environment
    Introduction to White Ibises
    Dr. Jerry Jackson
    White Ibises are common birds of Florida wetlands that increase in numbers with arrival of migrants from more northern areas. While they normally feed in shallow water, they have also become birds of grassy areas such as our yards, parks, and highway and canal rights-of-way. Adults have white plumage with only the tips of outer primaries black -- a characteristic that reduces wear of those feathers. Sex of adults is often easy to distinguish when the birds are in a group. Males are larger with a longer, straighter (but still curved) bill.Females are smaller with a shorter, often more-curved bill. Young White Ibises always have white on their underparts, but recent fledglings can be almost all gray-brown. Over their first year the more-gray plumage is replaced by brown and then gradually changes to the white of an adult. Through much of the year the legs, bill, and face of a White Ibis is flesh-colored or pink, but as nesting approaches the bill, face, and legs become vibrant red. Both sexes have beautiful light blue eyes.
  • Human Interest
    NASCAR’s Josh Williams revved up for new season
    WGCU News
    For NASCAR Driver and Port Charlotte hometown legend Josh Williams, there’s no place like The Daytona Motor Speedway to kick off a new season, which will offer a fresh start.
  • UF Health Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. (Lauren Witte/Fresh Take Florida)
    Health
    UF investigates measles on campus amid outbreak across North Florida
    By Gabriel Velasquez Neira/Fresh Take Florida
    The University of Florida said Thursday it was investigating two college classrooms where measles exposures may have occurred. Additionally, six other confirmed measles cases were reported across northern Florida in new data published by the Florida Department of Health.