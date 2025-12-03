Sixteenth panther killed; victim of vehicle strike in Hendry County

Panther death reported on County Road 833, 0.2 miles north of County Rad 832.

The Florida Wildlife Commission is reporting the death of a 5–6-year-old, male Florida panther (UCFP493) whose remains were collected today (Wednesday) in Hendry County.

The FWC said the suspected cause of death is by vehicle collision. It was the 16th panther fatality reported this year.

The death took place along Sam Jones Trail (County Road 833), 0.2 mi north of County Road 832.

Anyone spotting an injured, sick or dead panther should report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

The FWC updated the Panther Pulse web page with mortality information on the animal.

Prompt reporting of injured or sick panthers and/or vehicle collisions with panthers will allow panther biologists to respond in a timely manner. Biologists also gain valuable information by examining panther remains.

Florida residents can support panther conservation efforts by purchasing a "Protect the Panther" license plate. Fees from license plate sales are the primary funding source for the FWC’s research and management of Florida panthers.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers. The FWC encourages motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones, which are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross. These panther speed zones help ensure the survival of the endangered Florida panther and protect motorists from personal injury.

